Ben Stokes allays fresh England injury fears as Ashes opener looms

Reassurance: Ben Stokes is confident he will bowl in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston (Getty Images)

Ben Stokes insists he is “definitely on course” to bowl in England’s Ashes opener, despite again appearing to struggle with his long-standing knee problem during the victory over Ireland at Lord’s.

Stokes’s ability to bowl has been severely limited by injury since England’s winter tour to New Zealand but earlier this week he claimed he had given himself “the best chance” of playing a full role as an all-rounder against Australia.

The captain did not bowl himself during the 10-wicket victory over Ireland, nor did he bat, with England declaring only four-down on Friday.

However, there was still time for an injury scare after lunch on day three as Stokes grimaced and appeared to clutch his knee after taking a catch off the bowling of Joe Root.

“The catch? I just landed on it quite awkwardly,” Stokes told BBC TMS. “I bowled this morning in the warm-up for the first time in a couple of weeks so that was good and I’m taking the positives. I wouldn’t have bowled in this match anyway, unless everyone else went down.”

Stokes’s ability to play as a fourth seamer is critical to the balance of England’s side. A tiring three-pronged seam attack was gradually worn down by Ireland on the third day at Lord’s, with the visitors having started the day 255 behind before creeping into a 10-run lead.

“I’m building myself up,” Stokes added. “Bowling in the warm-up was a first step, I’m happy with it, so I’ll just keep building it up now before Edgbaston. I am definitely on course to bowl in the first Test.”

Josh Tongue’s performance on debut was the high point as far as England’s second-innings bowling effort against Ireland was concerned.

The Worcestershire seamer had impressed without reward on the opening day but leaves Lord’s with his name on the famous honours board after taking five-for-66.

“It was the first time I met him at the start of the week when we got together so he must think I'm a pretty good bloke giving him his Test debut,” Stokes added. “His first spell he came on and bowled really well, pitching the ball up and then we looked to his pace to use him as the aggressor when we needed to and the wicket got a bit flat.

“For him to show he’s more than one type of bowler does us the world of good as a team going forward, knowing we’ve found someone else who can fulfil the role of the guys with the extra pace.

“I wasn’t quite sure of how to manage him so early on but I was very, very impressed with the way he just said yes to the plans I wanted him to operate under. He was very unlucky not to get a wicket in the first innings but he definitely reaped the rewards.

“The way he bowled contributed to the five wickets he got in that innings because they were already on the back foot against him knowing he’s got that extra bit of pace.”