Ben Simmons returns to Philly, and the Nets blow out the Sixers

The night started out about Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia. It ended with a 129-100 Brooklyn Nets wire-to-wire blowout victory.

After fans heckled Simmons early, often and throughout the game, his new teammates took care of business against the team he desperately wanted to escape.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gave the Nets the 1-2 punch they needed, scoring 25 points and 22 points, respectively. Durant added 14 rebounds and seven assists before taking an early seat on the bench to watch the end of the blowout. Even Seth Curry, part of the Simmons trade last month, got his revenge, finishing with 24 points.

Simmons did not play and sat on the Nets' bench, encouraging his teammates while the crowd showered him with relentless boos. Late in the game, a fan was ejected from the arena for his taunts toward Simmons, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

The Sixers looked outmatched most of the night. James Harden, facing his former team, was lackluster. He finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. He also moved into third place all-time in made 3-pointers, passing Reggie Miller, who was in building and calling the game for TNT.

Joel Embiid, the betting favorite to win MVP at -125 per BetMGM, had 27 points and 12 boards, doing most of his damage from the foul line, going 15-of-19.

In the first quarter, Durant and Embiid jawed back and forth, harkening back to their past dustups.

Some jawin' going on between KD and Embiid



(via @NBAonTNT)

Nothing came from the exchange, which drew applause from LeBron James.

I love that the refs let KD and JE talk that talk to each other and didn't TECH them up! That's DOPE!! Understanding the assignment — LeBron James

Fans boo Ben Simmons pregame

As the teams took the floor before tipoff, Simmons was met with boos from a packed crowd.

He also took the court with his new team for pregame warm-ups even though he did not play for the Nets. Fans at Wells Fargo Center booed him as he took the court.

Ben Simmons takes the court in Philly



He's expected to join the Nets on the bench tonight on TNT

Simmons took some shots during warm-ups, and fans reportedly chanted "shoot the ball," according to Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck. The crowd gave a slight cheer when he dunked.

Not Sixers fans jokingly cheering a Ben Simmons dunk

There was extra security in the arena, and tickets were reportedly going for more than $4,000, according to the TNT broadcast. Julius Erving and Allen Iverson were in the building for the game.

"The Answer & The Doctor at the game, you know it's big!"

Simmons has not played at all this season after asking for a trade from the 76ers before the season and sitting out the first portion of the season. He was traded to the Nets at the trade deadline last month for Harden.

Simmons has not made his season debut because he is ramping up to game shape and is dealing with back issues during that process.

Patty Mills and Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets take the court for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

