Ben Simmons Philly exit had nothing to do with Doc Rivers?

On Tuesday, Rivers told VC the issue that drove Simmons out of Philadelphia had nothing to do with his comments and had everything to do with a build-up of grievances between the player and the franchise. He did not provide details: “That one comment thing had nothing to do with why Ben wanted to leave,” Rivers said. “Alright? Let me just say that. It was a lot of things as Ben told me — and publicly now — that happened long before I got there. What frustrated me was that I still think it shouldn’t have been enough to want to leave. I just didn’t and I told Ben that. I kept telling him that. This is not why you want to leave a team. You work these things out. They didn’t get worked out and so yeah, we’ve had one talk. Not a long, long talk, but we did have one good talk.” Rivers said he hopes Simmons will do well in Brooklyn. “I want the kid to do well. I don’t have any, like, bad feelings about him. He didn’t do anything wrong to me. I just want most guys do, I really do. Now I want to kick all their butts when they’re not on my team. That’s the competitive side of me, but as a human being, I think we all should want Ben and all these guys to do well.”

Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/AnilGognaNBA/status/1554838814526521349

https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1554198896011780096

https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1554198532588015618

https://twitter.com/malika_andrews/status/1554173670204981248



Story originally appeared on HoopsHype