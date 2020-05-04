Ben Shephard wishes Kate Garraway happy birthday and gives update on her husband's health

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Kate Garraway was wished an emotional happy 53rd birthday by Good Morning Britain colleagues Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid live on air today (4 May) as her husband continues to battle COVID-19.

Derek Draper, who has been married to Garraway since 2005, has been in hospital since the end of March.

The 52-year-old is still in a critical condition, according to Shephard, who is standing in for usual host Piers Morgan while he awaits results on a coronavirus test.

Shephard said: “We want to say happy birthday to Kate who turns 40/13 today.

“She’s with her family, of course, keeping everything crossed because Derek is still critically ill.

TV Presenter Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper arrives at the Galaxy British Book Awards at Grosvenor House on April 3, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

“But we just want to say happy birthday, Kate. However you can celebrate today. We’re sending you lots and lots of love.”

Reid added: “Huge love to all of you and the family of course.”

Garraway recently described the recent weeks as the ‘hardest’ time of her life.

She wrote on her personal blog last month: “You may have seen over the last few that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19. I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he's still alive so there is hope.

"It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life."

Garraway has received a host of messages and best wishes on social media.

One person tagged Garraway last week on Twitter, writing: “There’s a story on BBC News just now about a 30+ student nurse who has been in ICU for ages, and just recovered and got home - be positive, keep trying to get verbal messages to him, the subconscious can sometimes hear.”

Another fan tweeted: “My mum (who’s 80 next week and not a Twitter user!) has asked if I could let you know she lights a candle every day for Derek and for all those suffering from this horrendous virus.

“We send you and your family lots of love.”

Moved by the sentiment, Garraway responded to both followers to give her thanks.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.