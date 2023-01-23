Ben Shelton: The first-time traveller into Australian Open quarters

Molly McElwee
·5 min read
Ben Shelton beats JJ Wolf - Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
When most people recall their first time abroad, fond memories of a family city break or sun-soaked beach holiday may spring to mind. But 20-year-old Ben Shelton's is uniquely memorable – he hopped off his first-ever international flight to casually reach the Australian Open quarter-final.

Before this month, Shelton had never left the United States. This time last year he was ranked 569th. Now, with just a couple of stamps in his passport, he has somehow worked his way into the last eight of a major halfway around the world – all while juggling university assignments too.

"I got on the plane with no expectations... never being out of the United States, I knew it would be a struggle," Shelton said on Monday after his five-set win over fellow American JJ Wolf. "I think it maybe has helped me a little bit, not having that expectation – being able to just go out there, be myself and play free."

In a sport like tennis, where players often begin travelling to competitions from at least their early teens, Atlanta-born Shelton is an outlier. Guided by his father and former tennis professional Bryan, Shelton had a conventional upbringing where he went to high school and held off tour life for as long as possible.

He turned fully professional only last summer, ahead of his US Open debut. Before that he opted to play tennis at college at the University of Florida, where his father is the head coach, and where he lifted the NCAA men's singles title last year.

Ben Shelton - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Shelton - ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

"I wasn't an amazing tennis player growing up, I focused on a lot of other sports and I wasn't at the level that a lot of these guys were at 13, 14, 15 - even all the way to 18," Shelton told reporters in Melbourne. "There were players inside the US that could challenge me and beat me every week. My dad's thoughts were, I'm improving here, I'm not the best in the nation, and so there's not really a reason to go to a different country where I probably would lose as well and learn a lot of the same things."

He and his father's approach and patience throughout his childhood has already paid off and, despite his lack of experience, Shelton already looks comfortable in the limelight. After his phenomenal fourth-round win on Monday, Shelton nodded up at his box, flexed his biceps and grinned widely. He pumped himself up during his on-court interview too, signing off with an all-American "Let's go!"

His exploits in Melbourne mean he will crack the world's top 50 next Monday – regardless of what happens against fellow American Tommy Paul in the next round – already eclipsing his father's best grand slam performance and ranking of 55. It is a phenomenal breakthrough for a young man who could be the future face of tennis in the US.

A charismatic, 6ft 3in left-handed serving force like Shelton could capture the imagination of American fans if his run in Melbourne continues. With the Big Three ageing, and global superstar Serena Williams retired, tennis could really do with an American champion to get a firmer grip on the US's congested, hugely lucrative sports market.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have been waving the stars and stripes flag for the women over the past couple of years – and Pegula remains one of the favourites in Melbourne – while top-20 players Francis Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz had great 2022 seasons too.

Like Gauff, Shelton has all the makings of a potential star. As well as his strong familial pedigree, he is signed up with Roger Federer's management firm TEAM8 and shares the same agent as Gauff. His box was packed with supporters on John Cain Arena on Monday, including former world No1 and tennis icon Stan Smith.

Shelton is the youngest American man to reach a major quarter-final since Andy Roddick's run at Wimbledon in 2003 and – at just 89th in the world – is the lowest ranked man to reach this stage of the Australian Open since Michael Chang in 1996.

His success this past week has been part of a surge for the Americans, with Team USA winning the mixed-team United Cup earlier this month and 13 men and 11 women reaching the second round in Melbourne.

Shelton's ranking jump will also make it 10 American men in the world's top 50 come Monday, an astonishing number considering they have not had a major champion since Roddick's US Open nearly 20 years ago. 

Over the past few seasons, American women have excelled at the Australian Open, with Sofia Kenin crowned champion in 2020, and Danielle Collins and Jennifer Brady reaching the last two finals. But this is new territory for the men. With Shelton, Paul and Sebastian Korda into the last eight, this is the first time three American men have reached a major quarter-final since the 2005 US Open – when Robby Ginepri, Andre Agassi and James Blake did so. That all three are still in their early 20s makes it all the more remarkable. 

While the top-ranked Americans Fritz and Tiafoe made disappointing exits, these three are surprise packages – with Shelton's story the most unlikely. The only shame is that dad Bryan was unable to travel to Melbourne to witness it, due to clashes with the college tennis season.

"He's definitely been the biggest influence in my tennis," Shelton said of his father. "His tennis analytical mind is one of the best I've ever seen. I know that he stayed up for the whole match because he was texting Coach Dean [Goldfine] throughout.

"He's got work and the [Florida] team to deal with back home. I feel a little bad for messing up his sleep schedule."

