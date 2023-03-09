Ben Savage officially launches campaign for Congress: 'Together, we can do better'

It's official: "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage has launched his campaign to run for Congress.

"Together, we can do better," the actor wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community."

He continued, "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all."

The actor said his motivation to run for Congress is to "restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues."

"And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests," Savage concluded. "Please join our movement!"

His "Boy Meets World" brother Matthew Lawrence commented: "Let’s go !!"

He outlines further details on how he plans to achieve those goals on his campaign website savageforcongress.com.

The official announcement comes two months after Savage, a Democrat, filed forms with the Federal Election Commission to run for California’s 30th District in the House of Representatives in a 2024 election.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, who is among the candidates running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Ben Savage has announced his run for Congress, running in the 30th district of California.

This isn’t the first time the “Boy Meets World” star has run for office.

In a 2022 race, Savage ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council. His priorities outlined on his campaign website included community safety, supporting and promoting local businesses and fighting “to protect the rights of renters” and bringing down the cost of new housing.

Savage studied political science at Stanford University. While he was a student, he interned for former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter.

California’s 30th district includes West Hollywood and Burbank. The general election for the district will be Nov. 5, 2024.

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky

