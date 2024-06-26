Ben Rortvedt homers, drives in 4 runs as the Rays beat the Mariners 11-3 for 7th win in 9 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ben Rortvedt hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 11-3 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

The Rays, at 40-40, returned to the .500 mark for the first time since June 7.

Seattle got homers from Ty France and Mitch Garver. The AL West-leading Mariners dropped to 2-6 on a nine-game trip.

In a span of six pitches from reliever Mike Baumann, the Rays scored four times in the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead. After Luis Castillo walked his last two batters, Taylor Walls tripled in a pair of runs on Baumann's first pitch, and Rortvedt followed with a two-run drive.

Rortvedt had a two-run single during a three-run seventh, giving him 14 RBIs in his last 12 games.

Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer in the eighth for Tampa Bay.

Castillo (6-9) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 inning.

Garrett Cleavinger (5-1) struck out two in a perfect sixth and earned the win.

Seattle tied it at 2 on France's two-run homer in the fifth off Zack Littell, Garver homered for the second straight game, a seventh-inning solo shot off Phil Maton.

Yandy Díaz extended his career-best hitting streak to 18 games when he homered on Castillo’s first pitch in the first. The Rays' hitting-streak record is 19 games, set by Jason Bartlett in 2009.

Littell gave up two runs and four hits over five innings as his winless start streak reached eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list. … RHP Gregory Santos (right lat strain) will throw batting practice Friday, and could be ready for games after that.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (broken right pinky toe) and Amed Rosario (facial lacerations) were out of the lineup for the third straight game. Both were hit by pitches on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP George Kirby (6-4, 3.47 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (4-4, 4.61 ERA) are Wednesday’s starters.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Mark Didtler, The Associated Press