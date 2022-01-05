Ben Roethlisberger thanks fans for 'love and support' after last home game at Heinz Field

Ben Roethlisberger continues to send signs his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming to an end. Roethlisberger released a statement Tuesday thanking fans for sending him "love and support" during Monday's game.

The statement was released on Roethlisberger's website, BigBen7.com, and the website's Twitter account. Roethlisberger does not have a personal Twitter account.

A message from Ben this evening:



“My family and I are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received around last night’s game. We are truly grateful for every one of you.”#Steelers#SteelersNation — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 4, 2022

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a win in what was expected to be his final home game with the team. Roethlisberger completed 24 of 46 passes for 123 yards and 1 touchdown. He also threw an interception during the 26-14 win.

Roethlisberger reportedly told teammates this is his final year in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger — who has considered retirement multiple offseasons — took a pay cut to join the team on a one-year deal for the 2021 NFL season. He will be a free agent once the year ends. Roethlisberger could join another team in the offseason, though that is "highly unlikely," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ben Roethlisberger heading to the Hall of Fame

If this is it, Roethlisberger leaves behind a Hall of Fame legacy. In 18 seasons, Roethlisberger threw for 63,844 yards, good for 5th all-time. He added 417 passing touchdowns, good for 8th on the all-time list. Roethlisberger won the Rookie of the Year award in 2004, made the Pro Bowl six times and led the Steelers to two Super Bowl wins.

Players must be retired for five seasons to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Roethlisberger has the numbers to warrant induction the first year he's eligible.