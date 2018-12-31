Ben Roethlisberger talks return to Steelers: 'I don't think our window is closed'

Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to go out like this.

The veteran Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has made a habit of starting his offseasons with overtures of retirement.

Based on his postgame comments Sunday, he doesn’t intend to end his career with the sour note that was the 2018 season that ended before the playoffs began.

Roethlisberger believes Steelers can still contend

Roethlisberger told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals that if his offensive line returns, he plans to be back too. He also believes the Steelers can still contend.

“I don’t think our window is closed” — Ben Roethlisberger expects the #Steelers to be contenders next season pic.twitter.com/zGfCERqinP — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 31, 2018





“They’re the strength of this team,” Roethlisberger said of his offensive line. “If they come back, I’ll be back. I feel good.

“We’ve got guys who have just got better. We’ve got young guys who just keep getting better. Guys like JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and I think James Conner. Guys are just going to keep getting better. So I don’t think our window’s closed.”

With the exception of left guard Ramon Foster, all of the Steelers starting linemen are under contract next season. Foster joins right guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey to form one of the best interior lines in the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger is eschewing his normal offseason retirement talk with hopes of a Steelers window still being open. (Getty)

It’s understandable that Roethlisberger would want to protect the guys that protect him as he approaches his 16th NFL season.

AFC North is getting tougher for Pittsburgh

Story continues

But the tides of the AFC North have shifted as demonstrated by the Steelers likely missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Baltimore Ravens are still the Steelers’ strongest rival in the division, but are now winning behind the strength of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson in addition to fielding a dangerous defense.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are far from the division punching bag they’ve been for most of their existence since returning to the NFL in 1995, just wrapping a 7-8-1 season behind rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield on the heels of a 1-31 record over the previous two seasons. With young talent like running back Nick Chubb, pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward surrounding Mayfield, the Browns look like playoff contenders next year and beyond.

The Cincinnati Bengals are still the Bengals, but overall the road in the AFC North is going to be tougher for the Steelers.

Plenty of talent in Pittsburgh

But Roethlisberger is right. There’s still reason for hope in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster comprise one of the NFL’s most potent receiving tandems, and Conner has proven an admirable and much more affordable option at running back for the soon-to-be departed Le’Veon Bell.

Whether that all adds up with significant needs on defense that need addressed to the Steelers being contenders will be one of the NFL’s biggest questions this offseason.

Pittsburgh has been a consistent winner for most of the Roethlisberger era. There’s significant frustration with this year’s team aimed at head coach Mike Tomlin. But he’s likely earned enough goodwill to have another chance to lead the Steelers next season.

With Roethlisberger talking about returning, the Steelers core as they’re currently constructed will likely get one last shot before talk of moving on to the Mason Rudolph era.

