Ben Roethlisberger injury update: Steelers QB doesn't need Tommy John surgery, set to return in 2020

When the Steelers announced Monday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, there was some uncertainty about when he would be able to return.

But there's good news: The 37-year-old veteran doesn't need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and should "be fine for next season," according to ESPN.

"There is complete optimism that he will be ready to roll next season," one source told ESPN. "No one is concerned that next year is going to be a problem."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roethlisberger suffered the injury after attempting a pass on the team's final possession of the first half in last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback is set to undergo surgery this week.

Roethlisberger is under contract with the Steelers through 2021.

In the meantime, the Pittsburgh offense is in the hands of second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph. In his NFL debut last week, Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Coach Mike Tomlin said he is confident Rudolph is up to the challenge as the Steelers' starter.

MORE: Antonio Brown tweets he's done with NFL; trolls Robert Kraft, Ben Roethlisberger for alleged sexual misdeeds | Baker Mayfield says Browns players expect to make playoffs | Drew Brees sought advice from Mike Trout before thumb surgery, report says

“Mason is capable,” Tomlin told reporters after the loss to the Seahawks. “He’s been a part of this thing. He’s the backup quarterback. We’re capable of functioning in a very normal manner when he’s in there.”

The Steelers face the 49ers in San Francisco Sunday at 4:25 p.m.