Ben Roethlisbeger, who turns 37 on Saturday, discussing extension with Steelers

Hey, remember when Ben Roethlisberger was contemplating retirement?

Well, that might not happen for another four seasons, if Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers come to an agreement on an extension and he plays for the duration of it. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the Steelers and Roethlisberger have had preliminary discussions on an extension that’s expected to go through the 2022 season.

That would bring Roethlisberger, who turns 37 on Saturday, through his age-40 season. Given that Roethlisberger led the NFL with 5,129 yards last season, it doesn’t seem so crazy to believe he could still be a viable starter at 40.

Ben Roethlisberger should be in Pittsburgh for a while

Of course, there seems to be a bit of an undercurrent with the Steelers talking about a new contract with Roethlisberger. They seem to be picking Roethlisberger’s side.

Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have had some level of falling out, which seems to be at the root of Brown’s trade request. Brown has been critical of Roethlisberger’s leadership style, as have former teammates like Hines Ward. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert defended the quarterback, making an instantly regrettable comment about Roethlisberger and “52 kids.”

Money talks, and the Steelers are ready to throw some more at Roethlisberger. Considering he is on his way to the Hall of Fame someday and just had a 5,000-yard season, he will be compensated well in the twilight of his career.

Roethlisberger considered retirement in 2017

The strange part about Roethlisberger potentially signing a deal through 2022 is nobody seemed quite sure for a while if he’d be playing football in 2017.

Roethlisberger seriously contemplated retiring after the 2016 season. Then he wouldn’t commit to anything beyond the 2017 season. Once the Steelers drafted Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph last year, Roethlisberger seemed to do a 180 and want to play forever. When it comes to the Steelers and their drama, nothing should surprise us anymore.

While the Steelers might be shipping off Brown soon (maybe … this still hasn’t been done yet), it looks like Roethlisberger will not be going anywhere for a long time.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is discussing a contract extension with the team. (AP)

