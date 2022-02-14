Ben Roberts-Smith told ex-wife to lie about his affair in order to keep children, court hears

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Ben Roberts-Smith told his wife Emma Roberts she would lose access to their children if she didn’t lie publicly about him having an affair, during the tumultuous break-up of their marriage, a court has heard.

During emotional evidence before the federal court Monday, Emma Roberts said her now ex-husband - when confronted with evidence of his extramarital affair - said they both needed to lie to the press that they had been separated at the time.

“Ben had suggested that the only way we would survive that if we said we were separated, that I was to lie,” Roberts said.

“I didn’t want to lie. There were enough lies.”

Roberts told the court: “He [Roberts-Smith] pointed to our children sitting in the loungeroom, and he said ‘if you don’t lie you will lose them’.”

Roberts says she was told to pose for a photograph to accompany a front-page story in The Australian newspaper the next day, saying the couple was separated. According to Roberts testimony the story was false.

Roberts also said she gave a false statement to lawyers for her husband, claiming they were separated.

“Ben asked me to lie,” she told the court.

Roberts-Smith, a recipient of Australia’s highest military honour, the Victoria Cross, is suing the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times for defamation over a series of ­reports he alleges are defamatory and portray him as committing war crimes, including murder.

The newspapers are pleading a defence of truth. Roberts-Smith denies all wrongdoing.

Roberts, wearing a black dress and a white floral brooch, was asked to recount in detail her marriage to the decorated soldier and her growing suspicions he was being unfaithful between October 2017 and April 2018.

On their wedding anniversary in December 2017, Roberts received a letter, addressed to her husband, detailing his affair, including the number of the hotel room number he was sharing with his girlfriend.

Confronted with this, Roberts-Smith denied the affair and said another soldier, antagonistic towards him, had sent the letter.

Over the next few months, Roberts-Smith’s behaviour was “erratic”, his phone was often switched off, and his wife suspected he had a second secret phone.

Roberts-Smith finally conceded he was having an affair when his girlfriend, anonymised before court as Person 17, turned up at the family house and confronted his wife. Roberts’ parents were also there at the time, the court heard.

Person 17 showed Roberts text messages between her and Roberts-Smith during the course of her affair. Roberts read them over three hours.

Person 17 had a black eye at the time, which she said was caused by a drunken fall following a function at parliament house she had attended with Roberts-Smith.

Person 17 said Roberts-Smith had refused to see her anymore “because of this”, pointing at her eye.

Roberts told the court her parents were also involved in the conversation: “My mum said ‘are you saying that Ben did that to you?’”

“She [Person 17] didn’t answer.”

One of the allegations against Roberts-Smith is that he committed an act of domestic violence against Person 17, following the event at parliament house. He denies this and has given evidence he assisted Person 17 after she drunkenly fell down stairs.

In a parallel court action, Roberts-Smith sued his ex-wife over access to emails on a joint business account, to which she had lawful access. His action against his ex-wife failed.

Emma Roberts is expected to give evidence over a number of days.

The trial, before Justice Anthony Besanko, continues.