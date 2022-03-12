Ben Roberts-Smith a mentor to Zachary Rolfe, the NT police officer cleared of murder

Nino Bucci
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP

The former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith, who is facing allegations of war crimes, was a “mentor” to Zachary Rolfe, the Northern Territory police officer who was cleared on Friday of murdering Kumanjayi Walker.

The relationship between the two men, who have been at the centre of separate trials that have dominated the media for more than a month, is detailed in a statement by Rolfe’s mother, Debbie, submitted to court as part of Roberts-Smith’s case.

According to Rolfe’s mother’s June 2021 statement, Roberts-Smith had been kind and helpful to her son since they met in 2011.

Related: ‘This case is tragic’: Zachary Rolfe is cleared and an Aboriginal family left with questions

Debbie Rolfe, a prominent Canberra lawyer and philanthropist, provided the statement as part of Roberts-Smith’s defamation case.

In an extraordinary coincidence, the defamation trial in New South Wales and Rolfe’s murder trial in the Northern Territory have run concurrently for the past five weeks.

Roberts-Smith is suing the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times for defamation over a series of ­reports he alleges portray him as committing war crimes, including murder. The newspapers are pleading a defence of truth. Roberts-Smith denies all wrongdoing.

Debbie Rolfe writes in the statement that she first met Roberts-Smith in about March 2011 when she was in a Canberra store with Zach and her husband, Richard.

“We spoke and ‘connected’ straight away in part because Zach had recently joined the Australian Army,” Debbie Rolfe said.

“My husband and I thereafter met Ben, and his [then] wife Emma [Roberts], through my husband’s work for the Australian War Memorial and Soldier On, and our families subsequently became good friends. We met from time to charity functions and social occasions.”

She described Roberts-Smith as a mentor to her son.

“In particular, Ben has been very kind and helpful towards Zach, with Ben having acted as a mentor to him, and Emma and I became close friends.”

Rolfe, who served in the army from 2010 to 2015, gave evidence during his murder trial that he had later sought to join the SAS. He said he was in a “rut” in the NT police at the time of his application, but had to withdraw from the selection process because of injury. There was no mention of Roberts-Smith during Rolfe’s trial, though the court did hear Rolfe served in Afghanistan.

In her statement, Debbie Rolfe outlines reading a 2018 report in the Canberra Times, and, despite the fact Roberts-Smith wasn’t named, believing it to be about him.

She said after reading the first report she sent a text message to Emma Roberts.

“Far out Em, just read today’s story – you guys must be so stressed, so awful and destructive xxx,” she wrote, according to a screenshot of the message attached to her statement.

She later wrote “you poor things” and “I just can’t imagine what you’re going through”.

After a third article was published, that had named Roberts-Smith, Debbie Rolfe wrote to Roberts: “Omg Em just saw the article today, you guys must be devastated, we are thinking of you, call me any time to vent!!!! Xxx” and later “Hi Em, no need to call back, just checking you are ok xxx”.

Roberts replied that she was devastated and “just trying to hold myself together”.

“Ben is currently dealing with the lawyers. We are going to release a statement and have started deformation [sic] proceedings this morning against Fairfax! Xxx,” Roberts wrote to Debbie Rolfe.

Related: Tunnel vision: why the Ben Roberts-Smith trial could turn on a tiny secret crawlspace in an Afghan village

“Gosh, you poor thing!! RR [Richard Rolfe] and I are thinking of you guys constantly, whatever we can do to help, we’re here for you!!!!!! Xxx,” Debbie Rolfe replies.

In her statement, Debbie Rolfe said that having known Roberts-Smith, a Victoria Cross recipient, for a number of years, she considered him to be a great friend who was honest and trustworthy.

“Prior to publication of the articles the subject of the defamation proceedings, amongst the persons I mix and interact with, including veterans, members of various veterans’ charities, persons involved with the Australian War Memorial, and senior members of the Defence Force, Ben has a reputation as being heroic, loyal and as a person of unquestionable integrity,” she said in her statement.

“Since publication of the articles, a number of persons have approached me, questioning me about the articles written about him.

“I have resolutely supported Ben in all instances where people have queried my thoughts about the allegations.”

The defamation trial, before Justice Anthony Besanko, continues.

