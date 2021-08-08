Ben Preisner Canada's top Canadian in Olympic men's marathon with 46th place finish

SAPPORO, Japan — Ben Preisner was the top Canadian in the men's marathon on Sunday, finishing 46th in his Olympic debut.

In a gruelling race that saw more than two dozen men fail to finish, the 25-year-old from Milton, Ont., crossed in two hours 19 minutes 27 seconds.

Trevor Hofbauer of Calgary finished two spots back in 2:19.57.

Canadian record-holder Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., faded over the second half to finish 72nd in 2:28.43. His national record is 2:09.25.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, the defending champion and world record-holder, pulled away over the final 10 kilometres to win gold in 2:08.38. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won silver (2:09.58), while Bashir Abdi of Belgium claimed the bronze (2:10.00).

The marathons and race walk events were moved 800 kilometres north to Sapporo to avoid the smothering heat and humidity of Tokyo.

But the weather still proved costly as 30 runners didn't finish Sunday's race in 27 C heat. With 72 per cent humidity, it felt like 31 C.

While no fans were permitted at events in Tokyo due to the state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases, Japanese spectators lined the course on, ringing bells and waving flags.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press