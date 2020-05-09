Ben Platt's New Song 'So Will I' Delivers All The Self-Isolation Feels

Ben Platt has surprised fans by unveiling a new single written and performed entirely in self-isolation.

“So Will I,” which hit streaming services Friday, finds the Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony Award winner offering comfort to a romantic partner grappling with the uncertain future.

“I sure can hold your hand and promise you that the sky will still be up there, and the sun will always shine,” Platt sings on the track. “The stars will keep on falling for the ones who wish at night, the mountains won’t start moving, and the rivers won’t run dry/The world will always be there, and so will I.”

Catch the lyric video for “So Will I” below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Friday, Platt said he co-wrote “So Will I” with longtime collaborator Michael Pollack “at the start of quarantine” amid the coronavirus crisis. The song is produced by Finneas.

“I had the idea for it while I was isolated and knew I wanted to write something that could speak to the moment,” Platt said.

The track arrives at a prolific time for the actor and singer, who rocketed to fame in 2017 as the star of Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” His success in theater landed him the lead role on Netflix’s “The Politician,” for which he nabbed a Golden Globe nomination.

By far Platt’s biggest artistic gamble was 2019’s “Sing to Me Instead,” his debut solo album. Unlike other Broadway crossover acts, he opted to eschew show tunes in favor of original songs. The album offered fans a peek into his life as a gay man, with many of its 12 songs addressed to the men he has loved.

“If I was going to make music, it had to be something that felt scary in a different way,” Platt told HuffPost at the time. “The only thing that really fit the bill was to make something completely original.”

“Sing to Me Instead” garnered critical praise, quickly establishing Platt as a compelling voice for his generation. To support the album, he embarked on a 12-date U.S. concert tour, culminating with a sold-out show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Platt’s performance last September has been captured for posterity in a forthcoming Netflix special, due out May 20. “So Will I” will be featured on a deluxe edition of “Sing to Me Instead,” released via Atlantic Records that same day.

