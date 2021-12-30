Ben Platt Says 2021 'Deeply Sucked,' but Boyfriend Noah Galvin Made It 'Mostly Wonderful'

ben platt, Noah Galvin

Ben Platt is sharing what he's most grateful for from the past year.

The Dear Evan Hansen star, 28, posted a picture on Instagram Wednesday, showing him kissing the cheek of boyfriend Noah Galvin, who has starred in The Good Doctor and The Real O'Neals.

In the photo, the pair wore similar red shirts and matching tortoise-shell sunglasses, as they embraced by the beach.

"2021 often deeply sucked and yet he somehow made it mostly wonderful," Platt sweetly wrote in the caption.

Both he and Galvin — who replaced Platt in the Tony-winning Broadway production Dear Evan Hansen in 2017 — also shared video and images from their time riding a jet ski in the ocean.

The pair have been together since January 2020, after a friendship that lasted a number of years. Galvin, 27, went public with their relationship that May during an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

Noah Galvin/instagram

Platt later opened up about how his bond with Galvin turned romantic during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, explaining that he didn't realize his feelings for the actor until five years into their friendship.

"We've been together a year-and-a-half now," he said at the time. "We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time."

According to Platt, the COVID-19 pandemic brought things from "zero to 60," and the couple started "living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time."

"It ended up being a beautiful time," he added.

In September, Platt shared more details about his relationship with the Booksmart actor in an interview with Out magazine.

The Politician star told the outlet he's found "a partner that I really love, Noah Galvin, my boyfriend," before opening up about how Galvin helped him overcome the "fear and apprehension" he felt about reprising his role as Evan Hansen in the recent film adaptation after playing the character on Broadway in 2016.

Platt said his partner "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it."