Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their Double Proposal and Wedding Plans: ‘Just a Dance Party’ (Exclusive)

Corey Nickols/Getty Images Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are ready to say "I do!"

“What's most important about the big day,” Galvin tells PEOPLE of the couple's upcoming nuptials, “is dance!” Platt laughs, adding, “Yes, our priority is definitely a dance party… Our main focus is how to orchestrate the evening so that as little time as possible can be spent doing anything other than dancing.

He adds jokingly, “It’s a dance party with a little Judaism at the beginning.”

The actor-writers, both 29, have been engaged since November of last year. The couple who both played the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which won Platt a 2017 Tony Award (Galvin then replaced him) co-wrote and star in the new comedy Theater Camp in theaters now.

THE EMMA EXPERIENCE Ben Platt and Noah Galvin after Platt proposed in Nov. 2022

Along with sharing plans for their upcoming wedding, Platt and Galvin are also revealing the details of their engagement, which consisted of not one but two proposals.

“What's fun about being gay is that everybody gets to eat, you know, everybody gets an engagement,” jokes Galvin. And it was “decided ahead of time,” he says, that Platt should propose first.

“He said, ‘You should propose to me’ and I was like, ‘I was gonna,’” says Platt. But, he adds, popping the question in November still gave Galvin the element of surprise.

Ben Platt Instagram Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

“I really got him; he didn't know it was coming,” explains Platt. “We were supposed to go to dinner with his sister and her girlfriend. And then we were gonna go see some drag show we fully had tickets to. It was a great alibi."

He continues: “And then we got to the restaurant and it was empty and there were flowers. I had rented it out,” Platt says. “First of all, he looked at the flowers and was like, ‘Wow, they're doing such gorgeous seasonal decoration.’ And I was like, ‘No, take a second.’ And then he realized what was happening and then he cried from there till the end of the night.”

“It was just tears for like seven hours,” says Galvin with a smile.

It wasn’t until this spring that Galvin followed suit with his own proposal — “by way of scavenger hunt,” he reveals. Platt continues, “He sent me on a little scavenger hunt around midtown [NYC] that mostly was The Drama Book Shop and two different locations for Dig, which is where I usually eat my lunch.



“It brought me back home and he had a little surprise barbecue with some of our family and friends.” Adds Galvin: “Our dog George didn't get to be at the first engagement, so I wanted to make sure that he was present for Ben's.”

The pair agree that Platt’s proposal proved more unanticipated than Galvin’s. “I was sort of creating this scavenger hunt and turned our office space into my own little crafting room for the week,” remembers Galvin. “And I was like, ‘Get out! You're not allowed in here!’”

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images Noah Galvin and Ben Platt at the 76th Annual Tony Awards

“He very openly for a week was just like, ‘You can't come in this room.’ And I was like, 'Gee, I wonder why?'” says Platt.

Part of the motivation for a successful follow-up proposal, they admit, was that Platt wanted an engagement ring of his own. “He has such a pretty ring,” Platt says, “and I wanted a pretty ring!”

As for the big day, Galvin says the goal is for wedding guests to “just have the most fun possible.” Priorities include “making sure everybody's fed with some yummy food. Making sure everybody's in a beautiful space wearing a cute outfit — but something comfortable.”

Adds Platt:“Yeah, it's gonna be hot.”

That won’t stop the pair from breaking out the dance moves, of course. “I think that's how we express our joy and that's how we always have,” Platt continues.

Expressing joy runs deep in the relationship that began about a decade ago as a friendship (and “talent crush,” as Galvin puts it), turned into romance and continues to evolve as an artistic partnership. When asked what each admires about the other, Platt calls Galvin “very pure.”

“His ideals are very pure and his standards and principles are very pure and he expects a lot of people and he holds people to a high standard, and doesn't want to fake or lie or pretend or phone in emotional connection or intelligence or understanding," says Platt. "He really wants the real thing. And that makes situations more uncomfortable sometimes, more difficult sometimes, but his relationships are so much more meaningful because of them, including ours.”

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

For Galvin, it’s Platt’s “smarts and power of articulation” that has always impressed him most. “He is one of the first people that I ever met that I felt really challenged by… He was the first person that disarmed me. And he just makes me smarter, makes me better, and makes me want to continue to grow and continue to expand myself.”

Theater Camp is co-written by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, who also co-direct. Its stellar cast of comedians includes Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele and Amy Sedaris.

