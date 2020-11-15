Ben Platt reveals he had COVID-19 in March: 'Keep distancing and masking'

Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, has revealed that he battled COVID-19 back in March.

On Sunday, the actor and singer responded to a tweet asking about personal connections to COVID-19. Platt shared that he himself had contracted the virus, which he described as an “awful flu that lingered for three weeks or so.”

He added that he’d “made a full recovery” and clarified to concerned fans that his bout had been back in March.|

“Keep distancing and masking!” the 27-year-old added.

this was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s ♥️ keep distancing and masking ! — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 15, 2020

While the Politician star hadn’t yet disclosed his health battle, he has publicly reflected on the pandemic.

“I’m feeling very heartened by the fact that so many people have been continuing to produce art,” Platt said after being named to this year’s Time 100 list of influential figures. “I think in times of crisis or in times of hardship, if anything, it sort of lights a fire under everybody’s butt to create more art. I think people have more that they want to say and write about and have a greater need to connect than ever.”

