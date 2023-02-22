Ben Platt Denounces Anti-Semitic Protesters at ‘Parade’ on Broadway

Ben Platt is speaking out against the anti-semitic protestors who gathered outside the first preview performance of Broadway’s revival of “Parade,” a musical about the true story of the false conviction and lynching of a Jewish man in 1915.

“For those who don’t know, there were a few neo-Nazi protesters from a really disgusting group outside of the theater, bothering some of our patrons on their way in and saying antisemitic things about Leo Frank, who the show is about, and just spreading antisemitic rhetoric that led to this whole story in the first place,” Platt said on Instagram.

In a video circulated on Twitter, a member of the neo-Nazi group The National Socialist Movement is seen asking people outside the Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, “You want the truth about who you’re going to see tonight? You’re paying $300 to go fucking worship a pedophile, you might as well know what you’re talking about.”

The National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi hate group, is protesting outside of the Broadway revival of “Parade,” stating that Leo Frank, the subject of the musical, was a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/wbGMjRubZL — Jake Wasserman (@jacobhwasserman) February 22, 2023

Platt thanked the theater workers for keeping audiences and show members “super safe and secure.” He says the “vileness on display” amplifies the urgency in the musical’s message. “Parade” dramatizes the life and death of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory owner who was falsely convicted of raping and murdering of his 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan. He was sentenced to life in prison before he was kidnapped and lynched by an angry mob. The national attention of the case and the trial, in which Frank was exhonerated, led to the birth of the Anti-Defamation League, as well as the revival of the defunct KKK.

Platt continued, “It was definitely very ugly and scary but a wonderful reminder of why we’re telling this particular story and how special and powerful art and, particularly, theater can be. It just made me feel extra, extra grateful to be the one who gets to tell this particular story and to carry on this legacy of Leo.”

Producers of “Parade” issued a statement, saying “if there is any remaining doubt out there about the urgency of telling this story in this moment in history, the vileness on display in front of our theater last night should put it to rest. We stand by the valiant Broadway cast that brings this vital story to life each night.”

“Parade” is returning to Broadway for the first time since it premiered in 1998. The revival, starring Platt and Micaela Diamond, began previews on Feb. 21 ahead of opening night on March 16.

