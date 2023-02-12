Ben Ofoedu Admits To Cheating On Vanessa Feltz As He Breaks Silence On Split

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz

Ben Ofoedu has admitted he cheated on Vanessa Feltz three times with another woman.

Earlier this month, the former Radio 2 presenter and broadcaster issued a statement revealing her “shock” that her 16-year relationship with the Phats & Small singer had come to an end.

He has now given an interview to the Sunday Mirror, in which he confessed to having sex with an older woman while he was performing in Ibiza in 2015 while Vanessa was at home.

Ben also admitted to sexting another fan.

Speaking of the woman he met in Ibiza, Ben said: “I met her on the gig scene. She was the same age as Vanessa, possibly older. She took a shine to me, said lots of nice things.”

He said that they had sex three times “over a short period of time”.

“It was purely sexual, there were no feelings involved,” he said. “It felt like a chore. I just fell back into it with her to keep her sweet and everything under wraps.”

Ben went on to his belief that he “should have got some help after the first dalliance” and cheated because he was “insecure”.

“I knew there was an insecurity,” he said. “But I papered over the cracks and if you don’t tackle something it reared its head.

“I cheated because I was insecure. The girl in Ibiza said things like ‘You’re such a great guy. I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?’ That coupled with alcohol was a recipe for disaster. It was a volatile situation. That’s why that happened.”

Ben and Vanessa pictured last September

Vanessa’s daughter Allegra recently claimed she discovered Ben had cheated on her mother after she was sent “vile” messages from an anonymous account on social media on Christmas Day.

“There was no name or identity attached, but sadly there was enough information in the messages to know that what was being said about Ben was true — alongside all the vitriol,” she told The Sun, revealing she also called the police about the abusive messages.

Vanessa first met Ben in 2005 after they were introduced by Keith Duffy from Boyzone.

The This Morning agony aunt recently declared she will not let her split from Ben “defeat” her in a defiant video she shared on Instagram after news of their break-up made headlines.

“Obviously, I feel incredibly sad and I’m really disappointed and shocked, and all those horrible things. But also full of resolve, because I’m not going to let this defeat me,” Vanessa insisted.

“I’m so glad to be living longer than my mum did – she died at 57 and if the Lord spares me, I’m going to be 61 next month. I feel very, very grateful to be alive and I want to carry on feeling that way, I want to celebrate and I want to find laughter anywhere I can.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m absolutely determined to do it.”

