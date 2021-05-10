Ben Napier Calls Pregnant Wife Erin His 'Better Half' and Daughter Helen's 'Favorite' on Mother's Day

courtesy HGTV Ben and Erin Napier

Erin Napier is feeling the love as she awaits the arrival of baby no. 2!

On Sunday, the HGTV star, 35, and her husband Ben, 37, marked their final Mother's Day as a family of three. "@erinapier was by my side during the hardest time of our life making 3 shows during a pandemic. Oh, also, she was pregnant for all of it. Happy Mother's Day to my better half, and Helen's favorite," he said, referencing their 3-year-old daughter.

In April, the pair revealed they were expecting their second child together, another girl. "We're having another baby!" the HGTV stars told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

The couple learned the happy news in September while simultaneously filming Home Town in Laurel, Mississippi, and their new show, Home Town Takeover in Wetumpka, Alabama.

"The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It's all a blur," Ben joked of filming, traveling and preparing for a new baby during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,'" says Erin. "We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it."

In an April PEOPLE cover story, they opened about what it meant to them to be able to grow their family and give Helen a sibling, in particular following a health struggle that had left Erin unsure if she'd be able to have children.

"We're very, very blessed," Erin said. "I think it's really wonderful to have a sibling if it's possible. And we didn't know if it was possible." For ten years, Erin battled a mystery illness that turned out to be a perforated appendix. After a surgery to repair the issue in 2014, doctors told her that the damage left behind might make it difficult for her to have a baby.

"I was really, really scared. They said I could likely get pregnant but told me it could be difficult to carry a baby full-term," she explains. "I was terrified to even try, because what if I can't, and then I'm just devastated? What if we try, and something awful happens and it's this tragic loss for us?"

They found out they were expecting Helen on Mother's Day in 2017 and she arrived three weeks early, in perfect health, in 2018.

The family is now looking forward to the arrival of their second daughter. Mom and baby are both healthy, but Erin's baby bump is still barely noticeable, possibly a lingering effect of her surgery, she previously explained. "When I had a perforated appendix, I got lots of scar tissue on my organs, and it's possible that's why I don't show," she said.

Ben added, "The baby's, like, up in her ribs and lungs."

And while the situation is a little unusual, it doesn't seem to be causing any serious issues. "Everyone's very confounded by it. But the baby is measuring in the 65th percentile, so she's big, wherever she is," said Erin. "All is well."