Ben Massey, candidate for NC House District 93

Name: Ben Massey

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 69

Campaign website: BenMasseyJr.com

Occupation: Retired physical therapist

Education: BS in Physical Therapy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 1976; MA, University of Phoenix, 2003

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Executive director of the NC Board of Physical Therapy Examiners; elected president of the North Carolina Physical Therapy Association; elected president of the 75,000 member American Physical Therapy Association; Order of the Long Leaf Pine, 2016. As a health care policy advocate, I learned the power of legislative advocacy and the importance of participation in the political process. I also learned about how our democratic system can work to serve the people.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

There are numerous important issues. I will highlight the need for 1) closing the gap in health insurance so that everyone will have easy and affordable access to healthcare, 2) addressing workforce concerns by strengthening public education, increasing wages and expanding social supports — child care, eldercare, transportation and family leave, and 3) enhancing access to affordable, safe housing. Woven through all of these issues is environmental justice and stewardship of all our resources.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

North Carolina’s budget surplus must be wisely invested in our future, including the technical and social infrastructure that creates opportunity and security for all North Carolinians — education, healthcare, housing, food systems, renewable energy, entrepreneurship and new industry. We need to increase salaries for educators and staff at all levels of public education and for state employees/retirees. By investing in our future, we invest in opportunities that will sustain the state’s revenue streams.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The state’s historic underfunding of public education is shortsighted and harmful to our children, our economic sustainability and the overall quality of the lives of the people of North Carolina. Learning is an essential life-long endeavor and we need to find creative ways of making quality education available to North Carolinians of all ages. There are numerous programs within the state system that provide exceptional opportunities to a few. More opportunities need to be available to all.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

The current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks should remain.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Government has no place in decisions that should rightfully be made between an individual and their health care provider. Government’s responsibility is to 1) recognize the right of everyone to affordable and easy access to care, 2) build communities that foster wellness and healthy lifestyles, and 3) protect the public from predatory or incompetent service providers. Decisions related to reproductive rights are health decisions that should be the sole choice and freedom of the individual.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Education professionals, not politicians or public interest groups, should determine curricular content. Educators should consider input from parents and other stakeholders. For democracy to be strong and enduring, we need an educated electorate with well-developed skills in analyzing information from multiple sources and perspectives and developing personal conclusions and decisions for action. A variety of ideas should be welcome and expected in the classroom beginning at an early age.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.