Ben Lanzarone Dies: TV Music Composer, Husband To Ilene Graff Was 85

Ben Lanzarone, whose music graced many hit television shows, died Friday in his sleep while battling lung cancer. He was 85 and his death was confirmed by his wife of more than 45 years, actress Ilene Graff.

Lanzarone was honored with the ASCAP’s Most-Performed Underscore Award in 1986. His compositions were used in many iconic TV shows from the ’70s,’80s & ’90s, including The Love Boat, Happy Days, Dynasty, Mork and Mindy, and Laverne and Shirley, among others.

Lanzarone and Graff met on the set of Grease, where he worked on the music video for Summer Nights. They later worked together on Mr. Belvedere, where Ilene played Marsha Cameron Owens for 118 episodes.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter, Nikka. No information on memorial plans was available.

