Ben Kohles shoots career-best round, leads Puerto RIco Open with 18 holes to go

In Ben Kohles last four starts, he has missed three cuts and withdrawn from the other tournament.

At the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, he’s the solo leader with 18 holes to play.

Kohles shot the best score in relation to par, 9-under 63, in his PGA Tour career on Saturday. He had nine birdies and nine pars with a clean card to put himself in position for his first Tour victory.

“The last four events haven’t been great, but like we always say, I felt like I’ve been close,” Kohles said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been playing that bad. Like I said, I think I just needed something to kind of click.”

Click it did Saturday.

Kohles sits at 18 under for the tournament, leading Jimmy Stanger, Brice Garnett and Matti Schmid by two shots. Last year’s champion, Nico Echavarria, sits solo eighth at 13 under.

A year ago this week, Kohles won on the Korn Ferry Tour in Chile. He’s trying to go back-to-back, but this victory would mean even more.

The winner Sunday will earn a Tour card through 2026, a $720,000 winner’s check and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek