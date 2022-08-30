Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series

The Oscar winner will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has confirmed.

Ben Kingsley’s Slattery is a failed actor who posed as the main baddie in Iron Man 3. Tony Stark foils him. Slattery returned as a good guy in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is an EP on Wonder Man.

Wonder Man follows Simons Williams, who in the comics is a scion of wealthy industrialist, his company losing out to Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams goes to work for the villain Baron Zemo which gives him ionic talents, that being extreme strength. Once an adversary of the Avengers, Wonder Man ultimately teams with them.

Variety first had the story about Kingsley.

