Ben and Jerry's under fire for dishing out policy advice to Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman began her new job as Home Secretary on Wednesday in Liz Truss's new Cabinet - Stefan Rousseau

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry's is facing criticism for publishing a to-do list for Suella Braverman, the new Home Secretary, suggesting she should "scrap the Rwanda plan" and take dessert breaks.

The firm's UK Twitter account tweeted a message of congratulations to Ms Braverman, accompanied with the image of a list including various objectives for her first day in the role on September 7, such as to “introduce safe routes to the UK for people seeking asylum” and “lift the ban and give people seeking asylum the right to work”.

The company also included a coffee and ice cream break in the list, yet drew ire from commentators for intruding into politics.

On Wednesday, John Hayes MP said: "If you want to buy some ice cream you go to an ice cream company, if you want public policy you don’t."

It came as Ms Braverman made her first speech to Home Office staff on Wednesday, after which it was suggested that she could seek joint beach patrols with the French to help prevent Channel migrant crossings as part of any deal to continue UK funding.

A decision over extending last year’s £54 million agreement with the French was put on hold over the summer until a new Prime Minister and Home Secretary were installed.

MPs have been told by allies of Ms Braverman that the funding could be used as a lever to establish joint Border Force and Gendarmerie patrols on the north French beaches used by the smugglers to launch the small boats.

The French have resisted for fear of undermining sovereignty but one MP said: “Suella has floated that she wants to have joint patrols.

“A lot of the French opposition was Emmanuel Macron posturing around the presidential election. We do joint security, we do joint intelligence and we do need joint patrols on their side.”

On Wednesday in an address to a packed out atrium of Home Office staff, Ms Braverman said that tackling the Channel migrant crisis was going to be one of her “clear priorities” as she told them she was going to “develop some obsessions.”

"This is not just a manifesto pledge, people are dying,” she said, as she promised to take a “firmer line” against people traffickers. It was one of three priorities alongside making streets safer through a back-to-basics approach to crime with the extra 20,000 officers and counter-terrorism.

Both Ms Braverman and Liz Truss are committed to the Rwanda asylum policy, currently stalled by a high court challenge over its legality, with sources saying the Home Secretary’s legal expertise as former attorney general and attention to detail offered a better chance of overcoming the hurdles.

“She is determined to make the Rwanda policy work. It has to happen so that offshore processing of asylum applications is the norm,” said an ally.

Ben & Jerry's on Wednesday faced a backlash to their tweet with the Campaign for Common Sense calling on them to “stick to selling ice cream”.

It is not the first time the company has landed in hot water for taking a political stance.

Kemi Badenoch has previously called out the “Ben & Jerry’s tendencies” of companies focusing on social justice rather than profits, and it is currently locked in legal battles with parent company Unilever over its decision to stop selling ice cream in the Palestinian occupied territories.

In August 2020, the company tweeted at Priti Patel, the then home secretary, stating: “People wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice. The UK hasn’t resettled any refugees since March, but wars and violence continue. What we need is more safe and legal routes.”

'Statistically inaccurate virtue signalling'

James Cleverly, the new Foreign Secretary, wrote at the time: “Can I have a large scoop of statistically inaccurate virtue signalling with my grossly overpriced ice cream please”.

Under the new Home Secretary, MPs are expecting a crackdown on migrants’ use of the modern slavery act to avoid deportation by raising the threshold for evidence for claims, a one-stop shop approach by preventing repeated submissions of new evidence and curbs on claims on trafficking that occurred outside the UK.

Greater use of detention of migrants in secure accommodation is also being considered to act as a further deterrent to the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel. Nearly 28,000 have reached the UK so far this year, double the rate in 2021.

The problem is where the Home Office could establish secure camps as an alternative to hotels, where thousands are currently held, after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this summer withdrew its offer of the RAF base in Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire.

The Home Office is reviewing accommodation and benefits packages for asylum seekers to counter what one MP described as the impression the UK was a “land of milk and honey.” “It is very different to come to one where you will be in secure accommodation and then processed offshore,” they said.

Asked on Wednesday by Home Office staff what she does to unwind, she said that other than spending time with her family, it's "trash TV" and singles out Married at First Sight, Love Island and First Dates.