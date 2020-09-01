Ben & Jerry's tackles racism in America with a new podcast

Ben & Jerry's is taking another step in the fight for racial justice in America.

The ice cream maker's latest project is a podcast on America’s history of racism and white supremacy. “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” will premiere September 15 and it will be hosted by Carvell Wallace with Jeffery Robinson of the ACLU serving as a legal expert.

Robinson, who is working on the documentary "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America," gave a presentation to several leaders at Ben & Jerry's and that led to a monetary commitment to finish the film and partnering with Vox for a six-part podcast.

After protests over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota erupted around the nation in June, Ben & Jerry's posted on Twitter, "The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy."

The company expanded on the issue on its website requesting that President Donald Trump and elected officials disavow white supremacists.

"Ben & Jerry's have been leaders in demonstrating how corporate America can behave responsibly and put their values to work in their business," said Jeffrey Robinson, deputy legal director and the director of the ACLU Trone Center for Justice and Equality to USA TODAY.

The podcast is expected to shed light on objective facts about how hiring practices, investment practices and corporate behavior can demonstrate the problem of racism was created, Robinson explained.

"If companies made it one of their primary goals to invest in and develop economic success in Black America I am very confident that they could figure out a way to do so. Universities have engaged in reparations programs. Companies can do the same,” added Robinson. "Maybe a clear, unvarnished look at our true history will motivate people and companies to act."

Ben & Jerry’s has a long history of social justice work and commitment.

In 2005, it protested oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In 2011, it supported the Occupy Wall Street movement. And in 2018, Ben & Jerry's launched its "Pecan Resist" flavor supporting organizations working on peaceful resistance against the Trump administration.

Last month, the company suspended all paid advertising for products on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the rest of 2020. In turn, Ben & Jerry's is running paid advertising in support of its activism campaigns that focus on racial justice and equity, and its 2020 election work around racial justice, voting rights and others.

