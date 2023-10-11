Ben & Jerry's Introduces New Oat Base For Its Non-Dairy Ice Creams

Ben & Jerry's Ice cream

Ice cream powerhouse Ben & Jerry's is introducing a new non-dairy oat ice cream base to its current lineup of flavors. In addition to the oat base working as the canvas for new flavors, all 20 pre-existing non-dairy varieties will make the switch over to this new formula by Spring 2024. This would be a marked change from almond or sunflower butter bases currently in use for the non-dairy flavors.

Ben & Jerry's has been offering non-dairy ice cream alternatives since 2016 and consistently ranked high with consumers as one of the top non-dairy and vegan ice cream brands in the country. But with new advances in plant-based dairy alternatives, the ice cream chain was hard at work on a new and improved formula. According to a press release, "With this new recipe, Ben & Jerry's fans can expect more: more flavor, more creamy texture and more dessert euphoria with the same signature chunks and swirls," says Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Colleen Rossell.

Read more: 25 Best Ice Cream Brands Ranked

A New Non-Dairy Base For Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's - Enchantedfairy/Getty Images

The switchover to a new oat base was a calculated decision designed to better include customers with nut allergies, sensitivities, and dietary restrictions. In addition, the formula is said to have a superior texture to the existing non-dairy bases, which provides a mild enough canvas to let strong flavors like mint, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla shine through. The first pair of confirmed flavors that will roll out with this new formula is the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, one of Ben & Jerry's most popular flavors, which features both bits of cookie dough and rich fudge flakes and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, another hit in regular B&J's dairy lineup.

Both of these newest non-dairy ice cream flavors are currently being circulated at numerous ice cream stores and grocery stores. Pints are on sale for a suggested price range of $5.99 to $6.49. As we enter 2024, expect to find more flavors of the ice cream chain sporting this new, creamy oat-based concoction.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.