Ben & Jerry’s commits to ‘economic justice’ for cocoa farmers

Ben & Jerry’s says it is committing itself to “economic justice” for its cocoa farmers in Côte D’Ivoire by bringing the amount it pays for the cocoa in its ice cream in line with Fairtrade's Living Income Reference Price.

The living income is calculated to be $2.50 (£1.87) a day for cocoa farmers in the West African country. Most cocoa farmers in the region currently live in extreme poverty on less than a dollar a day, reports the Fairtrade Foundation.

In total, Ben & Jerry’s will be paying $800,000 (£606,000) over the next year, on top of the Fairtrade premium price it already pays.

Ben & Jerry’s has ramped up its social activism this year, especially in the US where its headquarters are based. The company’s social media posts in support of Black Lives Matter were shared widely, it released a “Justice ReMix’d” ice-cream, and campaigned for citizens to “vote for justice” in the presidential elections.

“We’re committed to working for economic justice through our ice cream. There’s so many threads in this story between climate resilience and colonialism and racism when you think about how the colonial global trade system works and how much has been extracted from countries, especially in West Africa,” says Ben & Jerry’s values-led sourcing manager Cheryl Pinto.

Why don’t cocoa farmers earn a living income?

Despite cocoa being the key ingredient in the $130bn chocolate industry, the smallholder farmers who grow it are some of the poorest in the world.

One issue is how cocoa is traded. The governments in Côte D’Ivoire and Ghana, which produce around 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa, set the prices in consultation with the buyers.

“If you imagine the supply chain looks like an hourglass with consumers at one end and farmers at the other, these processing giants are in the middle, giving them huge control over how much they pay producers,” explains Dr Louisa Cox, director of impact at the Fairtrade Foundation.

A consequence of this is the reality that child labour remains rife in cocoa supply chains.

“There are 1.6 million children working in the cocoa industry with 95 per cent of them doing dangerous work. This is unacceptable in today’s world. We welcome this move by Ben & Jerry’s and we hope it will inspire others to join us, too,” says Ben Greensmith, UK country manager of chocolatier Tony’s Chocolonely.

Wider adoption is necessary. In total, Fairtrade chocolate, most of which isn’t sold on living income terms, accounts for just six per cent of the chocolate sold globally.

The bittersweet cost of cocoa in 2020

This year, the Ivorian and Ghanian governments increased the price of cocoa by introducing a Living Income Differential, a $400 premium per tonne above the market price, that all cocoa buyers have to pay. They anticipate this should lead to farmers receiving an estimated average of $1.78 per kilo.

However, industry experts speculate this might only be a short-term win, with talk of the industry potentially seeking other sources of supply

The new government legislation has brought the market price closer to the Fairtrade Living Income Reference price of $2.20 per kilo, and Ben & Jerry’s decided to use the opportunity to close the gap for the cocoa in its ice cream.

