Ben Gregg has 24 points, Michael Ajayi scores 20 and Gonzaga cruises to 105-62 romp over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ben Gregg didn't miss a shot and matched his career high with 24 points, Michael Ajayi scored a season-high 20 and Gonzaga snapped a two-game slide with 105-62 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Gregg buried all 10 of his shots from the floor with four 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws, adding six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 West Coast Conference). Ajayi, a reserve, made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Graham Ike had 14 points and four assists off the bench. Nolan Hickman hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 with four steals.

Max Mackinnon led the Pilots (7-15, 2-7) with 18 points. Chris Austin added 17 points and Austin Rapp scored 16.

Gonzaga took the lead with 19:15 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Gregg led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 49-29 at the break. Gonzaga used an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 30-point lead to 41. Ajayi led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

Gonzaga will host Oregon State on Tuesday. Portland travels to play Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

The Associated Press