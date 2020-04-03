Ben Gibbard, Jim James, Devendra Banhart Headline MusiCares Benefit Livestream Tonight

Click here to read the full article.

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, Devendra Banhart, Fred Armisen and many other artists will perform at a MusiCares livestream benefit presented by the acclaimed Seattle-based label Light in the Attic.

The concert will stream live on the company’s Twitch and YouTube channels beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home will feature new performances from legendary artists whose music LITA has re-released over the past 20 years, along with friends from the around the globe, each covering songs from the label’s renowned catalog. 100% of all donations will go towards MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, assisting those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The artist lineup for Light in the Attic & Friends at Home includes:

Ben Gibbard

Fred Armisen

Devendra Banhart

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker

Jim James (My Morning Jacket)

Texas soul singer Barbara Lynn

British folk legend Michael Chapman

Italian composer Gigi Masin

Brazilian artist Marcos Valle

Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design

Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku)

Alex Maas (The Black Angels)

Money Mark

Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle

Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)

Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees

Jazz giant Azar Lawrence

Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu)

Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich

Mark Lightcap (Acetone)

Sessa

The COVID-19 Relief fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million, and major music companies including Universal and Warner Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and others have contributed millions more. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

