Ben Foakes dropped by England for Ireland Ashes warm-up as Jonny Bairstow returns

Back in the fold: Jonny Bairstow is back in the England Test squad after recovering from a broken leg (Getty Images)

Ben Foakes has been dropped from England’s Test squad ahead of next month’s Lord’s meeting with Ireland as Jonny Bairstow returns to the side following his broken leg.

There are also recalls for bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, while James Anderson is included despite a minor groin strain and will be assessed ahead of the game, which starts on June 1.

Foakes, England’s incumbent wicketkeeper and widely considered one of the best glovemen in the world, was always expected to be under pressure for his place in the XI upon Bairstow’s return, but his omission from the 15-man squad to face Ireland is a surprise.

Bairstow was England’s player of the summer batting at No5 last summer, with Foakes wearing the gloves, but then missed winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand after suffering a horrific golf course leg injury.

In Bairstow’s absence, Harry Brook made himself nigh-on undroppable with four hundreds in five matches across those series, leaving a squeeze on middle-order positions, with England appearing to take an early call ahead of the Ashes that Foakes will be the man to miss out.

"It was a seriously tough decision to leave Ben Foakes out of the squad,” said Rob Key, England’s managing director of men’s cricket. “He has been excellent for England in the last year, but Jonny Bairstow is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about.”

Anderson suffered a groin strain while bowling for Lancashire against Somerset last week but the problem is not thought to be serious and he could yet feature. England’s bowling options are boosted by the return of Woakes, who is yet to feature in the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era after missing last year’s home summer through injury, and Wood, who was rested for the New Zealand tour.

England have also confirmed that Ollie Pope has been formally named vice-captain in a potentially significant move, given Stokes’ recent injury struggles.

England squad in full

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)