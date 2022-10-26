Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed.

Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.

He was nominated in 2019 as well. In 2021 Feigin won the prestigious Producers Guild Award for “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy,” and was nominated in 2020 as well for the Golden Globe winner.

Feigin financed “Schitt’s Creek” though what Equation Unlimited describes as “non-traditional financing,” greenlighting production and licensing the series territory by territory on a non-exclusive basis to multiple licensees within territories internationally.

In 2020, Schitt’s Creek sold into syndication via Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, to Fox Stations, clearing more than 95% of territories, and on Sinclair Station Groups, as well as CW Plus, CBS, and Comedy Central. In 2022, Hulu made a deal for exclusive rights to the series in the United States.

Earlier on in his career, Feigin pioneered a first-of-its-kind live-streamed event featuring a starry lineup of both musicians and comedians, which he set up in partnership with AOL. He also reunited Cheech & Chong after 25 years, creating an international touring deal with LiveNation, through which he Executive Produced their theatrical release and first-ever concert film “Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This.”

He also executive produced “Cheech & Chong: Roasted,” featuring Steve Carrell and Martha Stewart amongst others, and brokered the duo’s first-ever merchandising and licensing deal.

First brought on by Steven Spielberg, Michael Crighton and John Wells’ interest to Amblin Entertainment, Feigin then moved to Warner Bros. where he became head of television and oversaw top-raiting series-on-air like “Friends,” West Wing,” “ER” and more.

Prior to his work with “Schitt’s Creek,” Feigin worked in artist representation, graduating from a William Morris Agent Trainee in the agency’s mailroom and later joining UTA, ultimately becoming a founding member of The Collective.

He joined Anonymous Content in 2006, founding the comedy and enterprise divisions as their head. There, he also repped big name talent, filmmakers, comedians, authors and brands while also working as a producer.

Feigin was also a Member of The Producers Guild of America, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, and The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

He is survived by his wife, UTA talent agent Heidi Feigin, and their daughter Ellie, who is 11 years old. Services will take place this Thursday at 12:30pm at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. Donations can be made to Stand Up For Cancer, the Ben Feigin Pancreatic Research Fund.

Deadline first reported this news.

