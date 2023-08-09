Ben Earl's raw speed at No 8 can be an Ardie Savea-like weapon for England

Ben Earl impressed both last season in the Premierhsip and in England's World Cup training camp - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

When Ben Earl dropped out of England’s squad midway through the Six Nations having been used as a replacement against Scotland and Italy in the opening two games, it was not the first time he found the door to the national side had been opened and then quickly closed.

Named the 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership player of the season following his return to Saracens from Bristol, the performances which led to that accolade were not enough to convince Eddie Jones to hand Earl a recall for last autumn’s internationals. Then brought back into the fold for the Six Nations by Jones’ successor, Steve Borthwick, two games later Earl was out again. How he responded to that setback has clearly impressed Borthwick, because Earl is now part of the World Cup squad and with a key role as arguably the main No 8 cover for his club team-mate Billy Vunipola.

There are two interesting elements behind Earl’s selection; how he earned his way back into the fold, and what he offers compared to Vunipola and why that was enough for another specialist No 8 in Alex Dombrandt to be left out.

Starting with the latter, Borthwick during Monday’s squad announcement noted Earl’s athleticism, bringing “a point of difference in his attacking game”. The head coach added: “His ability to work on edges in attack adds a different dimension”.

Perhaps the example which might have been fresh in Borthwick’s mind was Earl’s involvement in the opening try of the Gallagher Premiership final for Saracens against Sale Sharks.

With Saracens shaping to attack the larger space to the left – note scrum-half Ivan van Zyl’s dummy run – Earl instead picks up from No 8 and attacks the blindside at speed creating a three-on-two. Alex Goode kicks ahead and the subsequent chaos at the back from Sale scrambling across to cover leads to a penalty try. Also worth noting here is that while Earl wore seven, he was used by Saracens as the No 8 off the attacking scrum instead of Jackson Wray.

Vunipola, who missed the final with a knee injury, has been England’s main gain-line breaker for a decade, generating attacking momentum with the hard yards he makes from multiple carries. Earl may not be a frequently-used battering ram like Vunipola but that turn of pace can be as effective in making ground. In the Premiership last season taking averages over 80 minutes, Earl carried less than Vunipola – 9.5 carries to 15.8 – yet made more ground with an average of 46.8 metres to 44.1. He also made more line breaks and beat more defenders.

According to Opta, Earl’s gain-line dominance (67 per cent to 43 per cent), carry dominance (40 per cent to 25 per cent) and tackle evasion (28 per cent to 17 per cent) were all higher than Vunipola’s. His tackle success percentage was in the 90s and he averaged almost two jackal turnovers per game.

Ben Earl v Billy Vunipola Stats (2022/23 Premiership)

There is one obvious caveat: Earl played only 29 minutes at No 8 in the Premiership last season. He had 25 minutes off the bench at No 8 for England against Scotland back in the Six Nations, replacing Dombrandt, when Earl made a handful of carries but also went off his feet trying to win a turnover to give away a penalty. Under Jones, Earl replaced Vunipola at No 8 twice and Tom Curry (used as a No 8) once. A hefty chunk of minutes in the No 8 shirt against Wales this weekend and perhaps also in Dublin the following week would therefore make sense with Vunipola still working his way back.

Earl’s long-term future isn’t necessarily as a No 8 – his ability to flit between the back of the scrum and flanker is part of his appeal – but there are certainly athletic traits in his game which are comparable to Ardie Savea’s high work-rate and explosive carrying. Having initially been dismissed as a No 8 when he made the switch after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Savea now owns that position for the All Blacks.

Earl spoke candidly on Monday about the lessons he took away from dropping out of the matchday 23 after the Six Nations game with Italy, and the subsequent focus on his mental development. Earl has spoken often over the past year about his work with Calum Clark, Saracens’ head of psychological performance.

“I was gutted not to be playing but there was still a really good opportunity to help the team. Maybe Ben Earl of four years ago would not have had that perspective,” he said.

“I was with the team the whole of the campaign, coming in on Thursday to train two days before a Test, and learned quite a lot about myself – what a good team-mate is and what I wanted to be.

“Just because you are not playing, you’re not necessarily not a good player. Maybe the kind of player you are doesn’t fit that weekend. Steve is a big thinker about the game, about combinations and the set up of the team. I’ve learned that just because you are not playing doesn’t mean that you are not in the top three of four players in your position.”

Ben Earl's speed is central to his World Cup selection - Getty Images/David Rogers

Borthwick and Richard Hill, the England team manager, were impressed with how Earl took on the feedback provided to him by England’s coaches after he was dropped and how he applied it to his game.

“I asked him to go away and work on a couple of things and Richard Hill and I check in every week as part of a debrief process,” Borthwick revealed. “Ben was so diligent in applying those things in his game, and seeing those things in his game.”

Earl, by all accounts, was one of the standout performers during England’s recent training camps building towards the final selection for the World Cup. Those efforts combined with his positional flexibility are why he has been retained when Sam Underhill, Tom Pearson, Tom Willis and Dombrandt have missed out.

Asked about his mindset when turning up for the first of England’s summer training sessions, Earl explained: “I wanted to show myself. Over the past two years I had a bit of an up and down journey with England, being in and out of the squad. I’m probably a bit more of a mature, well-rounded individual as much as a player.” Now he has the chance to prove that on the biggest stage of all.

