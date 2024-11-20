Ben Earl interview: Steve Borthwick has invented metric that England’s forwards have to meet

Ben Earl has become an ever-present under Steve Borthwick - Getty Images/Paul Harding

For two nights, Ben Earl barely slept a wink as he replayed his missed tackle on Damian de Allende over and again in his head. The vision of the South Africa centre slipping from his grasp to set up Cheslin Kolbe’s decisive second try at Twickenham is now seared into his soul.

Earl is open in his ambition that he wants to be considered among the best back rowers in the world. This year he has taken his work rate to a new level. Under head coach Steve Borthwick, the forwards are set a metric called the work index which measures the time between your involvements on the pitch. Earl aims to have an involvement every 60-80 seconds. “That’s about right for me,” Earl explained. “It is an index which measures the time between each of your involvements. So the lower the index, the better your score. That’s a metric that I really work hard on.”

Independent statistics provided by Opta show that no back-row forward has made more carries, made more metres, beaten more defenders or had more try involvements than Earl. Only Italy’s Michele Lamaro has made more tackles.

And yet in that one key moment against the Springboks, Earl came up short. There is no shirking of responsibility, no excuses. Earl readily acknowledges that he “cost us the match” against both South Africa and New Zealand, where he committed a no-arms penalty late in the game that nullified a Maro Itoje turnover. For someone who sets his standards at the very highest bar, these types of momentary lapses physically haunt him.

“I probably did not sleep for the two nights, genuinely,” Earl told Telegraph Sport. “Monday was the first time I had a full sleep. It’s awful. There’s nothing for it. That’s the beauty of Test match rugby: I think I made 15 tackles but the one I missed and they score. That’s Test match rugby. If you were to ask me what my big growth is it is delivering really late on in those games and, being a vice-captain and senior leader in this group, I need to deliver in those moments.

“I have missed one tackle and it has cost us the match. I have given one or two penalties in this campaign and it has cost us the match. The New Zealand one, again a completely reckless thing to do when the stakes were highest. This is not woe is me. This is a case of how amazing is it that this game that we are playing is on such a knife edge and if you don’t get the best out of yourself at every moment then you will let a lot of people down. To me, that is amazing but scary. At the end of the day, this is where I want to be. If I didn’t want to do it then I could go back to club rugby where you don’t get the same scrutiny. This is where I want to be but sometimes you come up short, like I did at the weekend.”

Even before viewing the statistics, my assessment of Earl was that his workload had increased while there was a decline in the volume of explosive moments that made him one of the standout players at the last World Cup. Earl does not wholly dispute this thesis but argues that the two should not be mutually exclusive.

He does acknowledge that he is producing less “rabbit out of a hat” moments which in turn links to the changed role he is playing in the team that has lost several significant ball-carriers since the World Cup. “I think, with the way this England team is built, we are not necessarily blessed with loads of carriers who are going to knock the front door down,” Earl said. “I’m not necessarily one of those but it is a case of can I make some of these carries so that I can the best out of Ollie Lawrence, the best out of Ellis Genge so that we can get Marcus Smith into open space?

“I think that’s the next step in my development, trying to find a bit more balance. I felt really blessed coming into that team in 2023 for the World Cup and having a lot of carriers who would make those tough carries. You had Courtney [Lawes], obviously Manu [Tuilagi] and then I was lucky enough to find my way into our attack in terms of how I look best. Maybe that’s not necessarily the case now with some of those individuals moving on. So it is about stepping up to the role the team needs me to play.

“Actually I think I am probably playing as consistently as I have for England but that does not necessarily mean I am producing as many moments where it is like rabbit-out-of-a-hat stuff. But the nuts and bolts stuff is as good as they have ever been. That probably does not age well with that De Allende tackle at the weekend.”

‘There’s stoic steeliness to us’

Before he runs on to the pitch before every game, Earl raises his hands in a prayer of gratitude. Even in a difficult period such as the one England currently find themselves in, Earl tries to retain that sense of appreciation, but admits he relies more on his Christian faith during the darker times.

“It always plays more of a role when you come up short individually,” Earl said. “I don’t know why that is. That’s just the way it is and the way I have used it. In terms of the way I get over it individually, it is very hard. You take everything personally. You take everything on your shoulders. I ask myself what could I have done more? I guess that’s probably the same for everyone because everyone cares so deeply about this team. It does not happen with a click of your fingers. It is a long, hard process.”

It has been a long, hard process too for England after a run of five successive defeats heading into their final autumn match against Japan this weekend. Earl says that there is still a “stoic steeliness to us that we know that we are on the right path”, even if that conviction has not always been shared outside of the camp.

Earl describes some of the criticism as “bonkers”. Following his man-of-the-match performance in the landmark victory against Ireland in the Six Nations, Earl made a sarcastic reference to being described as the “worst England team ever”. You suspect he is keeping a few receipts of the pasting they are currently taking.

Victories, he concedes, are a panacea for all problems and would put him back on the path towards his personal goal of being considered the best in the world. “It is definitely something that drives me individually,” Earl said. “I also appreciate that you cannot necessarily be in that conversation if you are not playing for one of the best teams. We, as a team, know that when we are on song we are one of the best teams in the world, but we know that we are not doing that consistently enough at the moment.

“That’s a big driver for me in thinking what does the team need to win? I would hate for anyone to think that I’d play and always try to get myself into that conversation as one of the best back-rows in the world. That’s not what I am trying to do.

“Performing is not always about 50-metre line breaks and game-changing turnovers. It can just mean a consistency. There’s loads of growth in me, as you saw at the weekend.”