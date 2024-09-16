Ben Duckett to open ODI batting against Australia – and beyond

Ben Duckett has been England’s Test opener since November 2022 but has never previously opened in one-day internationals - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ben Duckett is set to open the batting in England’s one-day international series against Australia this week, with plans for him to take the role long-term.

Duckett has been England’s Test opener since November 2022 but has never previously opened in one-day internationals. But his fine run of form in Test cricket means that England are seriously considering handing him a new ODI role as opener, alongside Phil Salt. Will Jacks was Salt’s partner opening for England in their T20 series against Australia.

Duckett’s first chance as opener could come at Trent Bridge – his home ground – in the opening ODI of the five-game series on Thursday.

In 11 previous ODIs, spread over eight years, Duckett has batted at three or four. England are now eager to see whether he can replicate his effectiveness opening the batting in Test cricket in the 50-over game. He is expected to get an extended opportunity in the role, ultimately with a view to opening in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Promoting Duckett suggests that there could be a growing convergence between the 50-over and Test side. Brendon McCullum assumes the role of all-format coach from January, and has witnessed Duckett thrive as Test opener.

Since his Test recall two years ago, Duckett is averaging 44.1 with a strike rate of 89 – numbers that would not look out of place in the 50-over game. Aged 29, he should be in his prime years.

As a left-hander, Duckett would complement the right-hander Salt. The Champions Trophy, which is due to be played in Pakistan in February, could be the first chance for Duckett to open in a global tournament.

Duckett raced to a half-century in just 32 balls in the Test against West Indies in July, the quickest by any England opener in history - Nigel French/PA

Duckett is viewed as a batsman who can make big centuries and control the innings, in a similar manner to the newly retired Dawid Malan, Australia’s World Cup winning opener David Warner and New Zealand’s Devon Conway. His natural tempo means that Duckett could simultaneously provide England with quick starts and provide top-order stability. In the Test against West Indies in July, Duckett raced to a half-century in just 32 balls, the quickest by any England opener in history.

Selecting Duckett as opener would be a sign that he is considered essential to England’s medium-term 50-over plans. Joe Root, who is being rested against Australia, could return for the Champions Trophy at number three – and potentially play alongside Duckett, rather than instead of him.

In all professional one-day cricket, Duckett averages 38.5 with a strike rate of 100 from 82 games. In 2016, batting at number three for England Lions against Sri Lanka A, Duckett hit 220 not out from just 131 balls.

Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler – who has been ruled out of the series against Australia, with Brook captaining instead – are considered to be England’s first-choice middle order moving forwards in 50-over cricket.

After a sparkling 44 to help England win the second T20 clash against Australia, Jacob Bethell has pushed his case to make his one-day international debut. Bethell would offer England a left-hander in the middle order, even if Duckett is promoted to open.