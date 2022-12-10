Ben Duckett and Harry Brook reiterate their emerging importance to England

Ben Duckett scored 79/Duckett has returned to Test cricket a much better playery - REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

In England’s T20 series in Pakistan back in September, their leading runscorers were Harry Brook, announcing his arrival on the international scene, and Ben Duckett, making a very strong return. In the middle order, the pair proved a brilliant partnership in a fine England win.

Three months on, these two fine, flexible batters are England’s leading runscorers once more, just in Test cricket. It is rinse and repeat: Brook has announced his arrival in this format and Duckett has made a fine return after years in the wilderness. In Multan on Saturday, it was their perfectly-pitched partnership of 68 in 15 overs that shored up a position of real strength for England.

In their first four innings, Duckett and Brook each have a century and two important fifties. They have cashed in when conditions suited in Rawalpindi, and have knuckled down for more when they have been harder to come by in Multan.

If Brook has been the more eye-catching, twice genuinely threatening Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for England’s fastest Test century, it is Duckett whose emergence might be more significant.

England do not want for aggressive middle order stroke-makers, and Jonny Bairstow will come back into the team come what may. But openers have been a problem for a decade now and, in Duckett and Zak Crawley, England might just have a partnership with legs. Their legs, actually, are what might make this pair effective, because they are such different lengths, which messes with bowlers’ plans.

On day two, in steady partnerships with Joe Root then Brook, Duckett showed that he is an intelligent cricketer. Before England batted again, Stuart Broad, sat in Sky’s studios, predicted that “we could see BazBall in fast forward” because of their lead of 79. Duckett himself had said on Friday evening that England would not die wondering, with the ball turning from the first session. The elevation of Will Jacks to No3, as a pinch-hitting substitute for Ollie Pope, whose workload has been immense across the first seven days of the series, appeared to indicate that that was indeed the plan.

But Duckett read the situation beautifully. While Crawley and Pope ran themselves out witlessly, and Jacks was too arguably too aggressive too soon, Duckett just ticked along at his natural rhythm, rather than trying to force the issue. His strike-rate was still 80 but it did not feel like he was taking undue risks. With Pakistan wise to his style, he was not over-reliant on his array of sweeps.

Once Duckett was out, Brook picked up where he left off - AP

Until he was dismissed looking for a second successive reverse-swept boundary, there had been just one blot in Duckett’s innings. On 69, he shovel-pulled Ahmed straight to midwicket, where Babar Azam dropped the very simplest catch. Fortunately for the captain, Ahmed soon made Duckett the 10th wicket of his extraordinary debut.

Conditions in this series have largely been good for batting and Duckett will know that the slow, low nature of these pitches suit him perfectly. There will be greater challenges, especially at home next summer, but also in New Zealand in February. There, the pitches will likely be green, but there will be a bit of juice early on for a strong set of seamers. Those trademark sweep shots will be an embellishment, not a banker.

But Duckett has returned to Test cricket a much better player, unsurprisingly, than the raw talent who made his debut in testing Asian conditions six years ago. While he has a very distinct game and gameplan, there is an adaptability that he will need to show off in the coming months.

Once Duckett was out, Brook picked up where he left off, playing some stunning shots off the spinners. There was a delightful late cut and, with Zahid Mahmood bowling negatively round the wicket, he swept well then, best of all, skipped down and drove inside-out through extra-cover for four. By then, Pakistan’s spirit looked crushed.

It is very early days, but Brook is looking like the first England batter to settle immediately in Test cricket since Root a decade ago. On day three, with England looking to take their lead out of Pakistan’s reach, he has a shot at a second Test century.

It has been a good tour for England’s young batters, with Root and Ben Stokes surprisingly peripheral. Duckett and Brook have been the pick of the bunch.