Ben Duckett: I am England's man for all seasons

Ben Duckett - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Almost seven years into his international career, Ben Duckett is back in Dhaka, where it all began for him as a 21-year-old who, in his own words “probably wasn’t ready for international cricket”.

Handed a second chance this winter, he has been England’s man for all seasons: first-choice in Tests in Pakistan and New Zealand, stand-in for ODIs and T20s in Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

After the Tests in New Zealand, Duckett would have been excused for wanting a break this month before he embarks on a new challenge with Nottinghamshire next month, being England’s opener in possession ahead of a potentially career-defining Ashes series, rather than part of the chasing pack.

But, via a short break in Dubai with his girlfriend, Duckett travelled from Wellington to Bangladesh for three largely meaningless T20s, desperate for every opportunity on offer. All those years in the wilderness will do that to a player.

“I spoke to someone a month ago about people resting and pulling out of stuff,” he said after England’s defeat in the series opener. “I’ve got the chance to play all three formats for England. And that's going to be my focus for as long as I'm in the squad. You can play in all these leagues around the world in a few years' time but right now, I'm solely focused on playing as much for England as I can. As you say, that break was potentially a good thing for me and it's made me so hungry now to try to take every single chance I get.”

Ben Duckett makes 107 - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The rest can be taken while others play franchise cricket. He withdrew from the ILT20 in the UAE in January and he says he will only take the franchise coin when a proper window presents itself. For now, it’s all England, and his mind is quickly turning to the summer. He has played 21 matches across the formats for England, but just one at home, and even that was in Wales, not England. Duckett is a fully-paid up Bazball disciple, and says the experience is light years apart from when he first played Test cricket.

“It's ridiculously different,” he says. "That's down to the leaders, [Ben] Stokes and Brendon [McCullum], the way that they make everyone feel is something that I never thought would be the case in Test cricket.

“I said to someone earlier actually, it's almost like you're playing a friendly, you're actually going out and playing a Test match and it's that relaxed, and that's how you're going to get players to perform at their best. I think when I had that first stint, media are all over you, everyone knows that and they were back then, and it was completely different to now. I actually feel like this time round, it almost feels like the media is on the side of the team and loving the way that they're playing.

“And I think the big thing in that dressing room is – whatever the noise is outside that dressing room, no one cares. It's everything in that dressing room and almost you've got that backing, it feels like there's a squad of players now that seems like they're going to keep for a little while, especially while things are going well. Previously, you're fearing for every single game, if you get no runs, you might get dropped the next game.

Duckett sweeps in Chittagong - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“The first thing Baz said to me in Pakistan was just enjoy it, you're going to get a good run. To hear that as an opening batsman before your first Test back makes you not nervous and you can go out there and play your way rather than looking for a score.”

When the series ended with a one-run defeat, there were “a couple of words”, then it was on to the outfield to muck around with the Kiwis. Duckett then had just one net session in Bangladesh before making 20 – which included trademark sweeps and scoops – in the series opener in Chittagong. He hopes that performances here will propel him into England’s World Cup thinking.

“The one thing I've been lucky with my career is because of how I play it doesn't really change throughout the formats,” he said. “My mentality in all three formats is to see ball, hit ball and now with spin, sweeping it both ways in all three formats and, I feel I’ve got the full backing to do that.”

“It’s maturing as a cricketer and realising what works for me, not getting caught up with someone like Jos [Buttler] who’s whacking the ball, clothing it 10 rows back.

“Seven years ago I might have tried to hit Shakib for six over long-on or whatever. And I knew today it was so short that way, all I have to do is hit the ball in front of square leg and it’s four runs.

“That comes with age and most batters are at their best when they get to the age of 28, 29, 30.”

Duckett is 28 now and, back in Dhaka, believes he is ready for a statement year.