Ben Davies admits Tottenham players are not surprised by Antonio Conte’s touchline row

Tottenham’s Ben Davies says he was not surprised by Antonio Conte’s passion at Stamford Bridge and that the squad would “run through a brick wall” for the head coach.

Conte and his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel have been charged by the Football Association following their heated touchline row in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The pair twice sparked meeles and were sent off after the final whistle after coming together during their post-match handshake, moments after Harry Kane scored a 96th-minute equaliser.

Asked if he was surprised by Conte’s behaviour, Davies said: “We’re used to seeing that passion from him!

“His record speaks for itself. He’s a world-class manager. But as a person and as a man on the side, you can’t help but want to run through a brick wall for him. He’s animated, he’s very clear in what he wants from his team. He’s very passionate. When he speaks, you can’t help but just sit there and listen.”

Conte introduced new signings Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma from the bench in the second half, helping Spurs to twice equalise through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane. Chelsea led through Kalidou Koulibaly’s volley and Reece James restored their lead with 13 minutes to play.

Davies says Spurs were given confidence to come back by the strength of their bench, which has been transformed since last season by six summer signings.

“It’s a tough place to come,” said the Wales defender. “We were probably second best in the first half. We were disappointed to concede from a set-piece. On a different day, you can go in 0-0 having not performed the best and you can look at it again.

“But it does give you a lot of confidence knowing the quality we’ve got that can come off the bench and change the game for us. The boys who came on I thought they did exactly what we wanted them to, which was to have an impact.”