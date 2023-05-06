Ben Chilwell injury: Chelsea defender could miss rest of season, says Frank Lampard

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury sustained during Chelsea’s win over Bournemouth, according to manager Frank Lampard.

The left-back started the match as Chelsea beat the Cherries 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium, but appeared to injure himself when running to the byline to cross on 74 minutes.

He signalled to the bench that he needed to come off, before eventually being replaced by club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Addressing the injury after the match, Lampard admitted: “[It was his] hamstring. We don’t know [whether it is] serious. With a hamstring at this stage of the season, you’d clearly be worried [that he may miss] the remaining games.”

Chelsea have just four matches left of their disappointing season, in which they dispensed with permanent managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, before appointing Lampard as caretaker until the summer. They face Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United and finally Newcastle in a tough season run-in.

Chilwell’s potential absence for those matches would be a huge blow for a side who already have their first-choice right-back Reece James sidelined, as well as Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly and Armando Broja.

The Blues were unable to call on £70million centre-back signing Wesley Fofana at the Vitality Stadium. The Frenchman felt a strain in his hamstring when travelling down to the game on Saturday, meaning he was not named in the matchday squad.