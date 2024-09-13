Ben Chilwell handed Chelsea reprieve and named in Enzo Maresca’s Premier League squad

Ben Chilwell is to be reintegrated into the Chelsea squad after failing to secure a move to Turkey - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Ben Chilwell has been included in Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad and will meet with head coach Enzo Maresca about his future.

Maresca had frozen Chilwell out of his plans, but the left-back has not secured a move away from the club this summer.

Chilwell was omitted from Chelsea’s Europa Conference League squad, but will now be eligible to play in the Premier League until January.

Asked if Chilwell had been included in his 25-man Premier League squad that had to be submitted today, Maresca simply answered: “Yes.”

The Italian added: “Ben is now probably the only one that is still here. We are going to sit with him and find a solution because he is the only one. He is probably going to be back with us in a training session, we will see, because right now he is not training with us.

“The reason why he is training apart is because the idea was for him to leave but because he didn’t find a solution, he is probably going to start to train with us.”

Chilwell had been surprised not to be part of the Conference League squad and asked about the 27-year-old’s frame of mind, Maresca said: “He is good. He is not training with us but I saw him this morning. He is okay.”

Right-back dilemma

Despite being included in the Premier League squad, Chilwell is not expected to be in the Chelsea matchday squad for Saturday night’s trip to Bournemouth, for which Maresca has a problem at right-back.

Chelsea have a shortage of fit right-backs following an injury to Malo Gusto - Getty Images/Gaspafotos/MB Media

Maresca confirmed that both Malo Gusto and Reece James will be missing through injury, while Romeo Lavia has not recovered in time to face Bournemouth.

That leaves Maresca needing to decide on whether to play Axel Disasi as a makeshift right-back, or move Moises Caicedo back and bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall into midfield.

Transfer deadline day signing Jadon Sancho will be part of the Chelsea squad and Maresca said: “Jadon is one of our wingers. I’m seeing the exact way I expected of him. He is a very good player in the last third, one-v-one, quality in the last third, so he is exactly the player we were looking at. It’s a matter of finding the right moment for him and to give him a chance.”