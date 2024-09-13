Ben Chilwell handed Chelsea lifeline as Enzo Maresca confirms training decision

Enzo Maresca has handed Ben Chilwell a Chelsea lifeline, confirming the exiled defender is set to return to training with the rest of the first-team.

Chilwell, 27, was deemed surplus to requirements when Maresca arrived at the club this summer, and has been training alone.

However, he failed to find a move away during the transfer window, and is set to join up with his teammates once again.

“Now we’ll sit with him and find a solution,” Maresca said.

“The reason he is training apart is because the idea was for him to leave. But because we didn’t find any solution, he’s here and probably he’s going to start to train with us. We need to decide that. If we decide that, he will be one of our players.”