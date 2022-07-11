Ben Chilwell: Chelsea will not get a better manager than Thomas Tuchel

England defender Ben Chilwell controls the ball during the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium, London on Saturday 23rd March 2019. - GETTY IMAGES

Ben Chilwell did not play a single minute of England’s run to the European Championship final and, on a scorching summer’s day at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground a year later, it does not take long in his company to realise that a fire has been burning inside him ever since.

The prospect of playing for England at this year’s World Cup, of being Gareth Southgate’s first-choice left-back in Qatar, is a source of “more motivation than you can know,” he says. “Not just for myself, but for my family. Especially after the Euros, which was a difficult time for me.

“It would be the highlight not just of my career, but of my life. Over the next three or four months I am just going to do everything that I can to try to make sure that is my spot.”

Chilwell is not just regurgitating words here. England really does matter to the Chelsea defender, so much so that he has “1235” — his individual legacy number, the number given to each England player in the order they have represented the country — tattooed on his leg.

It is a strange quirk of fate that England’s first World Cup match, against Iran, falls almost a year to the day since Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League victory over Juventus last November. His knee problem, subsequently diagnosed as a partial rupture of the ACL, kept him out of action until the final day of the campaign, when he was given a few minutes of action at Stamford Bridge.

In a strange way, Chilwell says, the injury happened at the perfect time. He has had time to undergo surgery (after his knee buckled again in training on Christmas Day), to regain his strength and to build his fitness. And the looming World Cup provided an extra hit of motivation to do “those little one per cents” in his recovery.

Chilwell suffered the injury playing in the Champions League for Chelsea against Juventus - GETTY IMAGES

“I was fortunate,” he says. “Four and a half months after surgery, I felt no pain. I never really had any bumps in the road. In terms of an injury like that, it was as plain-sailing as it could be. Every step I kept progressing, and I was fine. I was getting frustrated and I felt like I could have gone quicker, but that would have been stupid.”

That final-day appearance against Watford was a psychological boost for the 25-year-old, allowing him to draw a line under the season. He has since had some time off, “to forget about football for a few weeks”, and he has come into pre-season at full fitness. “I am 100 per cent ready to crack on,” he says.

The same can be said for his club. These have been a turbulent few months at Stamford Bridge, to say the least, but with the new owners in place and the old executives now gone, there is a renewed sense of direction.

What was it like for the players, in those wild weeks after Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned and the club had been put up for sale? “It did not really get spoken about,” Chilwell says. “We have got a job, which is to play football and win games. Every other job, which we don’t know anything about, that’s up to them to sort out.

“We didn’t really feel the weight of it but maybe in terms of the club it lifted the weight off everyone involved [when the sale was completed]. Now that it has been resolved, we can move on. We have a new ownership, which seems amazing — they want to get involved and invest a lot in the club, which is a positive thing. The club is in a good place.”

There are plenty of squad-building issues to sort out still, including finding a replacement for the charismatic Antonio Rudiger, who has left for Real Madrid. “Toni was one of the most influential players in the team last year,” says Chilwell. “Around the training ground, in the dressing room before games, making sure that everyone keeps their standards.”

Chilwell is back in pre-season training getting ready for the next season - GETTY IMAGES

More important than new signings, though, is the certainty that Thomas Tuchel will remain at the club. Chilwell says the difference between Chelsea and the top two, Manchester City and Liverpool, is consistency — and that comes with stability.

“As players we have full confidence in the manager,” he says. “We know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. Now there is that stability. Everything that could have potentially been tricky last season has been resolved so it is up to us to work and to try to get that consistency on the pitch.”

Hard work has never been a problem for Chilwell, who had to grit his teeth as a teenager in order to make it at Leicester City. “I was the last person at Leicester to get a scholarship and I had to work a lot harder than everyone else to get it,” he says. “That was the first moment in my career when I realised natural talent would only get me so far.

“We had six or seven weeks off in the summer and I grafted literally every day. When I came back the next season, I was the fittest in the team. I was youth team captain within six months and training with the first team. It showed me that if you do work hard, you can get there.”