Ben Bush Landscapes is Experiencing a Huge Increase in Demand for Swimming Pools

With More People Staying Home Due to COVID-19, the Indiana-Based Landscaping Company is also Seeing an Increase in Orders for Patio Expansions, Fire Pits and Outdoor Lighting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / The founders of Ben Bush Landscapes, a landscaping company based in Indiana, are currently experiencing a notable increase in the demand for swimming pools.

To learn more about Ben Bush Landscapes and the services that they offer, please check out https://benbushlandscapes.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, due to the current situation with COVID-19, many people are spending more time than ever at home and in their yards. As the weather begins to warm up for summer, homeowners have been inspired to make some changes to their backyards to make them even more attractive and relaxing.

In addition to seeing an increase in demand for swimming pools, the team at Ben Bush Landscapes is also working on a large number of projects that involve patio expansions, fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and outdoor lighting.

"If you are interested in an outdoor living space, have a new swimming pool installation planned or want a vacation in your own backyard please call us. We are certified to install Unilock products to create the most amazing patios, walls, raised hot tubs, fire pits, or water features imaginable," the spokesperson noted, adding that Ben Bush Landscapes serves Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana for Unilock Stone Installation.

As well as swimming pools, fire pits, waterfalls and other beautiful features that are sure to make spending time at home as enjoyable as possible, Ben Bush Landscapes is also ready, willing and able to handle a wide variety of other landscaping projects.

For instance, homeowners who would like to have an attractive retaining wall around their new swimming pool can count on the friendly and experienced team at Ben Bush Landscapes to help; they can also handle planning and installing pavers and flagstone, as well as stone boulders, bulk gravel and beautiful decorative rock.

About Ben Bush Landscapes:

Ben Bush Landscapes Inc. is a new company built on old standards. Officially started in 2003, BBL has quickly gained a reputation for quality and service excellence. The professional staff at BBL has the knowledge and discipline to ensure every project is done right the first time. Their main focus is to create extremely high end unique hard scapes and water feature projects. For more information, please visit https://benbushlandscapes.com.

Contact:

Ben Bush

bbushlandscapes@gmail.com

812-459-4921

SOURCE: Ben Bush Landscapes





