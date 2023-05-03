Ben Affleck's Nike movie Air confirms May Prime Video release date

Ben Affleck's movie Air will begin streaming on Prime Video from Friday, May 12.

Air dramatises a genuine sporting revolution with the rise of the Air Jordan brand, as it charts the iconic partnership between a young Michael Jordan and Nike's emergent basketball division.

As an Amazon Studios co-production, the movie was always due to release on streaming. It debuted in cinemas only a few weeks ago and, at time of writing, has earned $79.5 million at the box office.

Affleck directed Air and also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. He's joined by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, who play Michael Jordan's parents Deloris and James, while newcomer Damian Delano Young plays Michael.

Affleck's friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, with Ozark's Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser and Rush Hour's Chris Tucker as Howard White, the vice president of Nike's Jordan brand.

The cast also includes Vikings' Gustaf Skarsgård as Adidas executive Horst Dassler, Chris Messina as Jordan's agent David Falk, Marlon Wayans as basketball coach George Raveling and Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) as designer Peter Moore.



Meanwhile, back in April, Affleck explained why court star Jordan hardly appears in the movie.

"Air is not Michael Jordan's story, but there is no story without him," he said.

"I would not have made this movie without first reaching out to him. And I'm grateful to Michael for sharing what was important to him. His presence and influence is felt throughout the film, though we don't see his face.

"Because he is such an icon – an undisputedly important and meaningful figure, someone everyone holds in such high esteem – we didn't want to shatter the illusion but rather let the audience invoke their own memories and experiences of what Michael Jordan means."

Air has a global release date of May 12 on Prime Video.

