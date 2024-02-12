Ben Affleck Starts His Music Career, to the Horror of Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon, in Dunkin’ Super Bowl Commercial

Ben Affleck is starring in another Super Bowl commercial this year, and he brought some famous friends: his wife Jennifer Lopez, his BFF Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Fat Joe and Jack Harlow in an ad for Dunkin’.

During the spot, Affleck tries to start a music career with some help from Harlow and Damon — Brady acts as his DJ. His wife Lopez and Fat Joe watch his first performance as one of the “The DunKings” in horror.

The coffee company, which employs Affleck as an official brand ambassador, teased the ad earlier in the week in a shorter spot online, titled “Voice of Reason.”

This marks the second year in a row that Affleck and Dunkin’ have partnered for a Super Bowl commercial. Last year, the company put the actor behind the drive-thru window to surprise unsuspecting customers when they pulled up to the window to retrieve their orders. Lopez made a cameo appearance in last year’s ad as well, when she pulls up to interrogate her husband on his side gig as a barista.

Last week, Dunkin’ released another Affleck ad featuring TikTok star Charli D’Amelio during the Grammy Awards. The commercial made fun of Affleck’s viral moment at last year’s Grammys, when many viewers thought he looked “bored” sitting next to Lopez. Affleck takes matters into his own hands to create his own “B.Lo” musician persona. When his dreams of becoming a pop star fail, he attempts to learn TikTok dance moves from D’Amelio.

Watch the Super Bowl spot below.

