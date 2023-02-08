Ben Affleck to Star in Dunkin's First Super Bowl Ad — and Jennifer Lopez Makes an Appearance!

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is Dunkin's MVP.

Dunkin's first Super Bowl commercial will star the actor, 50, and will feature a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, PEOPLE can confirm.

PEOPLE was on set while the commercial filmed in Boston in January, and will have exclusive behind-the-scenes videos with Affleck after the ad airs during the big game on Sunday.

Affleck's 2023 Super Bowl ad with Dunkin' comes about after his involvement was teased in a social media post on Monday.

"Feelin' like we could all use some Dunkin' today," the coffee company captioned an Instagram video. "SOMETHING'S BEN BREWING. 2.12.23."

Affleck filmed the spot at a Medford, Mass. location. He was captured on the set serving up the breakfast chain's coffee and donuts to unsuspecting drive-thru patrons.

While working at the window, the devout Dunkin' fan wore an employee uniform, complete with a black visor and matching shirt that read "America runs on Dunkin'."

Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles, California.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

One customer said that Affleck handed them their money back and gave out food and drinks free of charge.

Another customer at the location, Lisa Mackay, told NBC 10 Boston that the actor was "quick-witted and funny" while serving as an employee for the day.

Affleck — who married Lopez, 53, in August 2022 after rekindling their romance in April 2021 — is often seen drinking Dunkin' coffee in public.

He spoke with Collider in 2019 about having Dunkin' in L.A. "It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts everyday. It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word," he said at the time.