Ben Affleck Shows Off His 'Changing Area' for Jennifer Lopez Wedding — the Vegas Chapel's Bathroom

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read
Ben Affleck improvised a changing room before his nuptials.

The Tender Bar actor, 49, married Jennifer Lopez over the weekend in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony held at the Little White Wedding chapel. Lopez, 52, shared details of the wedding via her On the JLo newsletter, including how they changed into their outfits.

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes...," wrote Lopez, adding that she wore "a dress from an old movie" and her groom had "a jacket from [his] closet." Then "we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she shared.

She called it the "best night of our lives" and thanked the chapel for "letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

The newsletter also included a video captured by Affleck, who recorded in the mirror using his phone: "And this," he said in the clip, was my wedding changing area."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Wed in 'Super Small' Ceremony After Obtaining Marriage License in Vegas

Lopez (who signed the wedding announcement "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck") explained that they flew to Las Vegas Saturday night and "stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Behind them in line were two men who "held hands and held each other," and in front of Lopez and Affleck, "a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville [California] on their daughter's second birthday."

The Marry Me actress shared a photo of herself in bed on Sunday night that showcased her wedding ring. She captioned the post, "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," sings Fanny Brice in the show.)

Back in April, Lopez detailed in her newsletter how Affleck proposed to her — while she was in the bath.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she wrote at the time. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she added. "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other."

