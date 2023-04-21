Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'

"I don't know if you've noticed, but I go on and on and on," the Air actor/director said on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is taking a look at himself through Jennifer Lopez's eyes.

While the actor's wife has "never said" what she would change about him given the chance, Affleck, 50, told Drew Barrymore on Friday's episode of her talk show that he has a guess.

"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak," said Affleck of Lopez, 53. "I don't know if you've noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles."

"She's never said that to me, but that would be my guess," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Knows He's "Guarded" About Public Attention: "She's Looking Out for Me"

Despite his self-admittance of superfluous speech, there is one big language skill Affleck does share with his wife: the ability to speak perfect Spanish.

After the actor/director recently spoke with Spain-based radio station La Cadena SER about his new movie Air, the video of him speaking Spanish went viral.

"When he speaks Spanish, he also immersed himself in the culture," one comment on the TikTok footage read. "You can see it in the jokes, [choice] of words [and] mannerisms."

"Didn't know Ben could speak Spanish. Way to go man!!" another wrote, while a third requested, "Wow can we hear more Ben speaking Spanish?"

Others joked that his skills might even rival those of Lopez, who is also fluent in the language and has Latina roots, as her parents were both born in Puerto Rico.

Related: Ben Affleck Says "Brilliant" Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Understand "Culture and Style" for Nike Movie

Story continues

Elsewhere in his interview with Barrymore, 48, Affleck admitted that while there is definitely something to be said about Lopez's "work ethic" in how she looks, she "just eats whatever she wants."

"Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything," he said.

Visibly flabbergasted, Barrymore asked her guest, "Is it the working out?" — to which the Oscar winner responded, "She works out. I work out too, but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing."

"There's no taking away of the work ethic — the work ethic is real, the discipline is real — but also the superhuman thing is real," Affleck said. "She's the most gorgeous woman in the world. She looks spectacular."

Air is now in theaters.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.