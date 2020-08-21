Ben Affleck to Return as Batman Along With Michael Keaton for Ezra Milller's Flash Movie - Read Details

It's happening! Ben Affleck fans are in for a treat for their beloved Batman is returning for DC's upcoming Flash movie that stars Ezra Miller. Earlier the Argo star had walked away from the part citing how a new Batman movie would affect his health adversely. However, now he's set to reprise his role and he's certainly not alone. Affleck will join the former Batman, Michael Keaton as they don their capes in parallel universes. Yup, Miller's upcoming Flash movie just got hella exciting!

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will be an adaptation of Flashpoint, a 2011 crossover comic in which The Flash, aka Barry Allen, crashes into multiple dimensions occupied by different Batmans. Speaking about casting Ben Affleck in his movie, Muschietti in his interaction with Variety said, "

[Affleck’s Batman] is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before."

The way Muschietti described the relationship between Batman and Flash reminds us of Tony Stark and Spider-Man's bond from MCU. "It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands," Muschietti added when asked about what we can expect from Affleck's role in The Flash movie. Justice League's The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares a Glimpse of The Teaser Featuring 'Superman' Henry Cavill (Watch Video).

Now with Ben Affleck officially returning to the DC Universe, can we expect Henry Cavill's Superman to follow the same path? Hope so.

Meanwhile, Affleck will also be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut that's slated to hit HBOMax in May 2021 and the trailer of which is expected to drop during the DC Fandom event organised on August 22-23, 2020.